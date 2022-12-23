Here’s who Maura Healey has picked to fill her cabinet, and who she has left to hire

Here is who she has hired so far

Governor-elect Maura Healey has announced her first round of Cabinet hires as she begins to fill senior positions for the executive branch ahead of her January inauguration.

Secretary of the Executive Office for Administration and Finance: University of Massachusetts finance administrator Matthew Gorzkowicz.

Education secretary: Former Lynn schools superintendent Patrick Tutwiler.

Transportation secretary: Gina Fiandaca, who ran Boston’s transportation department before moving to Texas to oversee mobility for the city of Austin.

Climate chief: Melissa Hoffer, the principal deputy general counsel at the Environmental Protection Agency, who will now be the state’s first Cabinet-level climate chief.

Advertisement

Here are the secretaries Healey has not yet hired

Labor and Workforce Development

Housing and Economic Development

Health and Human Services

Public Safety and Security

Technology Services and Security

Energy and Environmental Affairs

Healey has also pledged to add a dedicated secretary of Housing to her Cabinet and has not yet filled that seat.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.