Here’s who Maura Healey has picked to fill her cabinet, and who she has left to hire

By Samantha J. Gross Globe Staff,Updated December 23, 2022, 40 minutes ago
Maura Healey spoke to attendees of the Massachusetts Democratic Party’s Election Night party.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Governor-elect Maura Healey has announced her first round of Cabinet hires as she begins to fill senior positions for the executive branch ahead of her January inauguration.

Clockwise from top left: Matthew Gorzkowicz, Gina Fiandaca, Melissa Hoffer, and Patrick Tutwiler.Healey administration

Here is who she has hired so far

Secretary of the Executive Office for Administration and Finance: University of Massachusetts finance administrator Matthew Gorzkowicz.

Education secretary: Former Lynn schools superintendent Patrick Tutwiler.

Transportation secretary: Gina Fiandaca, who ran Boston’s transportation department before moving to Texas to oversee mobility for the city of Austin.

Climate chief: Melissa Hoffer, the principal deputy general counsel at the Environmental Protection Agency, who will now be the state’s first Cabinet-level climate chief.

Here are the secretaries Healey has not yet hired

  • Labor and Workforce Development
  • Housing and Economic Development
  • Health and Human Services
  • Public Safety and Security
  • Technology Services and Security
  • Energy and Environmental Affairs

Healey has also pledged to add a dedicated secretary of Housing to her Cabinet and has not yet filled that seat.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.

