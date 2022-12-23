Leominster hospital briefly locked down after bomb threat

Hospital staff immediately notified law enforcement and instituted safety protocols, while emergency personnel locked down the property.

UMass Memorial HealthAlliance Clinton Hospital, which has a campus in Leominster, was the target of the threat that was received at 1:45 p.m., police wrote in a statement posted to social media.

A Leominster hospital was briefly locked down Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat was received, according to local police.

Investigators determined that the phone call was made by landline from another state, the statement said.

The lockdown had been lifted by 3:55 p.m., wrote police in a social media update.

Leominster police said that the investigation would continue in the jurisdiction where the call originated. No further information was available on Thursday.

“The immediate response of hospital staff, fire, EMS, and police was exemplary,” Police Chief Aaron Kennedy said in the statement. “Due to our close working relationships, open lines of communication, and training, all parties were able to work together under the stressful circumstances to protect the public and hospital staff.”

Hospital representatives could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday evening.

