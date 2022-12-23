Northeast Metro Tech senior named a Heartsaver Hero for saving a woman’s life

He got more than his $5 meal deal.

Sebastian Cadavid, a senior at Northeast Metro Tech in Wakefield, went to a Wendy’s restaurant to get a Biggie Bag last summer after attending an all-star football game in June.

Northeast Dental Assisting teacher Erin Selvitella and senior Sebastian Cadavid, of Saugus, who was recognized for performing CPR in the community.

He ended up saving the life of a woman who was unconscious in a restroom. And, his proud school announced Friday, Cadavid has received a Heartsaver Hero honor from the American Heart Association.

The award is given to those who use CPR to save the lives of others.

Cadavid was newly certified in CPR as part of his studies in the school’s dental assistant curriculum. And so he sprung right into action.

“As a vocational teacher, we love to see our students put the skills and theories they learn into use,” said Erin Selvitella, a dental assisting teacher at the school, said in a statement. “But this is beyond any of our expectations and had a huge impact on another person’s life. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Selvitella presented the Heartsaver Hero award to Cadavid, who is the senior class president who also played on the football team, last month.

Cadavid had attended the Agganis All-Star football game in Lynn on June 29.

Afterward, he went with some friends to Wendy’s in Saugus, his hometown. He was waiting for his order when he heard a call for help coming from a restroom.

The woman had apparently suffered a seizure and was on the floor. Cadavid quickly determined she had no pulse and began chest compressions, according to the statement.

She regained consciousness as police and firefighters arrived, the statement said.

Afterward, Cadavid that he didn’t know what came over him.

" I was like, ‘Wow, I actually just did that,’” he said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.