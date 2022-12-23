One injured after large tree limb crushes vehicle’s roof in Amesbury

One person was injured Friday evening after a large limb fell and crushed the passenger side of a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in Amesbury, according to the city’s fire chief.

Fire crews from neighboring Newburyport and South Hampton, N.H. also responded to the scene, Amesbury Fire Chief James Nolan said in an e-mail.

The location and time of the incident was not disclosed. The tree limb fell as high winds and rain from a powerful winter storm battered Massachusetts Friday.