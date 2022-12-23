Plymouth County prosecutor charged in case of alleged domestic assault

The charges were first reported by the Cape Cod Time s.

Assistant District Attorney Kathleen C. Flannery, 33, was arraigned Nov. 28 in Barnstable District Court on charges of assault and battery on a household or family member, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest, according to court records.

A Plymouth County prosecutor was arrested last month for allegedly assaulting her fiancee during a domestic altercation in Barnstable, according to legal filings.

Flannery pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance.

According to a police report, officers were called to 72 Harrison Rd. in the Centerville section of town at 9 p.m. for a report of a domestic altercation.

A woman who identified herself as Flannery’s fiancee told police the couple had been together for four years and the relationship is “usually very happy, however when Kathleen is drinking she gets argumentative and sometimes violent,” the report stated.

The woman also told police Flannery “ ‘pushed me in the chest and I hit a doorframe with my back,’” police said, adding that the woman had no visible injuries and said she did not require medical attention.

She showed police video of Flannery “smashing a glass on the floor and falling to the ground as if [her fiancee] had pushed her, although [her fiancee] was several feet away,” the report said.

Flannery, meanwhile, allegedly resisted officers who told her she was being placed under arrest and told them multiple times that she was an assistant district attorney, according to police.

“The thing to remember when reading through police reports ... is that they’re written through the lens of the memory of one person,” Flannery’s lawyer, Michaela D. McCuish, said Friday. “She is, as everyone is, innocent until proven guilty.”

McCuish said Flannery had given her permission to disclose that alcohol was “directly related” to the altercation.

“This is something she has an issue with,” McCuish said, adding that Flannery “has been taking sobriety and recovery very seriously. She’s getting treatment. And she’s hoping to use the situation, which obviously was not a high point in her life, as a catalyst for change.”

According to the police report, Flannery said “you’re not arresting me,” multiple times when an officer tried to gain control of her wrist.

“Flannery was momentarily able to break free from our grasp,” the report stated. “Flannery began thrashing violently with both arms,” allegedly striking two officers in the chest.

“At this point due to Flannery’s assaultive behavior towards officers, I performed a modified leg sweep by grabbing Flannery’s right arm and placing my left leg in front of her right leg, then forcing her to the ground,” the report said.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.

A Cruz spokesperson told the Cape Cod Times that Flannery is not currently prosecuting cases in the county and that she won’t be reappointed as an assistant district attorney once Cruz’s new term begins in January.

Flannery’s next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17. She was first licensed to practice law in Massachusetts in November 2019, according to the state Board of Bar Overseers’ website, which listed her license as active on Friday afternoon.

“This is a young woman,” McCuish said. “She’s a young lawyer who has dedicated her whole life to the law. She’s never had so much as a speeding ticket, so obviously this has been a very devastating time for her.”

