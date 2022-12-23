Salisbury woman charged with fatally poisoning boyfriend

Judy E. Church, was order held during her arraignment in Newburyport District Court, with a probable cause hearing slated for Jan. 23, Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office said.

A 64-year-old Salisbury woman was held without bail Friday at her arraignment on a murder charge for allegedly poisoning her 46-year-old boyfriend, according to authorities and legal filings.

Prosecutors said Church allegedly killed her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, by poisoning. She called 911 on Nov. 11, Blodgett’s office said, requesting an for ambulance for Fowler, who was in “obvious medical distress” when first responders arrived.

Fowler was pronounced dead two days later a Boston hospital.

“The Salisbury Police, the Essex State Police Detective Unit and the Essex District Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation,” said Blodgett’s office in a statement. “Based upon the findings of that investigation, coupled with Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s determination that ethylene glycol poisoning was the cause of death, an arrest warrant charging Church with murder was obtained yesterday.”

Church was arrested Thursday afternoon.

