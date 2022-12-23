Seven men, including four still at-large, indicted for fatal shooting in Quincy

Dwayne D. Harper, 28 of Dorchester, Sheik Ramos, 28 of Boston, Dante Clarke 23 of Brockton, Derek Miranda, AKA Derek Cardoso, 28, with ties to Randolph and Dorchester. Walter Batista, 25 of Boston, Clayton Rodrigues, 27 of Abington and Dorchester, and Cornel Bell, Jr., were indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury Tuesday, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Seven men, including four who are at-large, were indicted on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in the parking area of a Quincy apartment building in August, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said Thursday.

Clarke, Miranda, Batista, and Rodrigues are still at large, prosecutors said. All seven men are also facing other charges including armed home invasion, masked armed robbery, and kidnapping with intent to extort, the statement said.

Kelly Lopes, 24 of Randolph, was also charged with two counts of misleading an investigator on Sept. 9 and Sept. 15, prosecutors said. Erianna Correia, 22 of Boston, was also charged with misleading an investigator on Sept. 9 and possession with intent to distribute Marijuana.

Their arraignments have not been scheduled, prosecutors said.

Officers responded to 5 Crown Drive at 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 18, where they found Jordan Wiggins, 32 of Quincy, suffering gunshot wounds in the building’s stairwell leading from the parking area, the Globe reported. Wiggins, who was a resident of the building, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bell, Jr. was arrested in Houston, TX. earlier this month and was flown back to Massachusetts, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday at 9 a.m.

Harper, 28, pleaded not guilty to masked armed robbery and other charges in Quincy District Court in September, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be arraigned for murder and other charges in Norfolk Superior Court on Jan. 13, 2023, at 2 p.m.

Ramos was arrested in New York and is also scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 13, 2023, at 2 p.m., prosecutors said.

Clarke was arrested for assault and battery on a police officer involved in this investigation in September, prior to being identified as a suspect, prosecutors said. He was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Sept. 12 and pleaded not guilty.

His pre-trial conference was scheduled for Oct. 3, but he failed to appear in court, prosecutors said. He remains at-large and is being actively sought by police, along with Miranda, Batista, and Rodrigues.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact Quincy Police at 617-745-5768 or Massachusetts State Police at 781-830-4990, prosecutors said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.