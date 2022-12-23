For these professional Santas, playing St. Nick is a calling

He plugs in a thermal styling brush and begins to twist the lengths of his appropriately snowy white beard — a trick that keeps it looking rich and full through the night.

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee is playing in the background as Jordan readies for his Friday evening gig. There are 23 days left until Christmas and this Santa Claus is fully booked.

Rick Banks pulled out the ingredients to make his famous “Rick Muffin” early on Saturday morning in Chichester, N.H. Banks and his wife, Anne, the Mrs. Claus to his Santa, have a full day. They began with a 7:45 a.m. pancake breakfast and concluded at 10 p.m. with a private party. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Rick Banks, meanwhile, has settled on his “Adele” Santa suit for today. That’s the velvet one with gold brocade embellishments, reindeer buttons, and a silk-lined cape. It is the Armani of Santa couture, made by a well-known designer of the trade, and an actual Christmas gift from his wife, Anne, one year.

“I wish all my shirts were made of silk,” Banks shouts down to Anne in the first-floor bathroom, where she is painting her dark hair silver with theater makeup.

With traces of gingerbread perfume and Christmas cheer in the air, the Mr. and Mrs. Claus couple rush off to their gig, until Anne abruptly exclaims: “Son of a biscuit!”

Rick Banks closed his eyes as his wife, Anne, used a toothbrush to apply white theater paint to his mustache in Chichester, N.H. The couple have been performing for about five years and are heavily involved in the New England Santa community. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Lenny Stratton used a hair dryer to secure the gel in his mustache so he has a firm hold to last him the day in Shelburne. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

She’s forgotten her “Santa’s Helpers List” with the names of every child at that day’s visits. Soon, they’re barreling down the highway in their Toyota pickup truck. It’s red, of course, and just guess the license plate: “SANTAAA.”

Becki Stratton has a vast walk-in closet, most of which is taken up by Claus attire. The Strattons have some “normal” clothes, but the Santa to her Mrs. Claus, her husband Lenny, wears mostly red all year long. There’s a shelf full of wigs in frosted white, but Becki demurs: She’s finally gone all silver and this will be her first year au natural.

She pulls a red cape from a closet peg, and like a Christmas cartoon animation, the Strattons transform into a swirl of red wool and gold embroidery, swishing past shelves filled with ornaments, a carefully decorated tree in every room. Lenny pours Diet Coke into matching red Mr. and Mrs. Claus thermoses, grabs their cooler, and they pile into their Subaru. Yes, it’s also red, but she’s got pride of the license plate — “MRSCLS”.

Rick Banks finished getting dressed while at his Chichester, N.H., home. He'd chosen to wear his “Adele” Santa suit, a Christmas gift from his wife, Anne. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Every weekday during the Christmas season, Rick Banks spends some time after work in his “man cave,” memorizing the Santa jokes and children’s stories from a stack of well-worn index cards. There’s even a textbook of sorts: “Santa Claus: The Book of Secrets” by Russell Ince. He estimates he’s read it hundreds of times.

Suiting up as a Santa means constantly improving their craft, Rick Banks says. Every year, the couple attends workshops, Santa dinners, a Santa camp in August, and conferences where they exchange tools-of-the-trade with the Christmas community.

“When you put that suit on for the first time,” says Bob Jordan, “it’s like you can’t get dressed fast enough.”

Reese Graham, 2, cautiously approached Santa Claus, portrayed by Dan Greenleaf, during a Christmas photo session at Lightshed Photography Studio in Salem. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

From the vantage point of Santa’s lap, there are three types of children. There are the star-struck ones, who stare, mouth agape and eyes sparkling. The suspicious ones abruptly go silent, their eyes darting across Santa’s face. A shy smile might emerge. And then, silence.

“I swear, she’s never this quiet,” the parents will say, phone cameras out, knees slightly bent as they document the moment.

Then you have “the screamers.” Not necessarily right away; some seem fine as they’re placed in Santa’s lap, says Becki Stratton. But then they glance back to their parents with a look of betrayal. It builds quickly from there: a silent cry, an outstretched arm that morphs into full-on flailing, legs and all.

And then the scream. The child becomes liquid, melting to the ground.

One-and-half-year old Adalynn Knapp cried after realizing that her mother placed her onto the lap of Santa Claus, portrayed by Rick Banks. Her 5-year-old sister, Alayla Panzino, sat happily with Mrs. Claus, Anne Banks. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Becki Stratton, whispered into the ear of 9-year-old Waylon Jacques while sitting on the couch with Santa Claus, portrayed by Lenny Stratton. The Claus couple visited the Jaques family during their annual cookie swap, a tradition that the Strattons have maintained for almost 10 years. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

There is, of course, a disconnect between the optimism of a parent on holiday cheer, and the world as seen through a child’s gimlet eye. At the Chichester Central School gymnasium, for example, Rick and Anne Banks are holding Christmas court, poised regally on a bench between carefully wrapped presents.

“There’s no way he’ll leave here thinking this Santa isn’t real,” one mom says to another as they wrangle their children in the queue. Her 8-year-old son squints in the direction of the Christmas performers with the cynicism of a seasoned skeptic.

“I don’t think they’re the real Santa. They’re just people dressed like Santa,” the boy says in matter of fact tone. “Santa’s in the North Pole. He’s too busy for visits.”

And, being children, there are always questions. Sometimes, hard ones.

A big one now is about climate change. What about the North Pole, because the polar cap is melting? What will Santa do? Santa has to have an answer for everything.

Daunte Russo placed his hand on the belt of Santa Claus, portrayed by Lenny Stratton, during a home visit with Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Becki Stratton, at the Russos' home in Greenfield. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Yet, some questions don’t have answers. Children will ask Santa to make their family dog healthy again or why grandma had to die last year. So, Rick Banks offers a bell to hang from the tree each Christmas.

“Every time it rings, I want you to think of all the good times you had,” he tells the child. ”Because there’s certain things that Santa can’t fix. And that’s one of them.”

And by now, most professional Clauses have an answer for that most existential question of all: Is Santa real?

Bob Jordan remembers the first child who told him she didn’t believe in Santa Claus. It was, in fact, his inaugural Santa performance, and she literally was the first child to sit on his lap.

“I just want you to know that I don’t believe in Santa Claus,” the 7-year-old whispered in his ear.

Bob Jordan sat in his office and put on his Santa suit in Framingham. He has the office decorated like Santa’s workshop; tools line the walls and carefully wrapped Christmas presents rest behind his chair. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Thinking quickly, Jordan reached for a ring of old skeleton keys on his leather belt.

“Oh, I know what it is,” he told her, shaking the keys. “You don’t have a chimney. So I come in the front door and I put the …”

The child interrupted: “No, you don’t do that.”

“I said, ‘Ah ha! You’re growing up. You’re starting to realize that, at that next stage, giving is more important than receiving.’”

The little girl stared, stunned to hear the truth from the man in the costume.

“Maybe you help somebody at school,” he told her. “Or maybe empty the dishwasher. These are all gifts. You’re saving somebody some time or making life a little easier.”

And as she continued to stare, eyes wide, Jordan made a pact.

Warren Jacques, 7, and Santa Claus, portrayed by Lenny Stratton, nibbled on some cookies while inspecting the grand display of baked goods at the Jacques’ family annual cookie swap. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“I said, ‘This is what I want. I want you to embrace this new age you’re going into. You don’t have to believe in Santa,’” he said. “‘You’ve got to believe that there is a little Santa in you.’”

Becki Stratton speaks of the young girl with whom she has grown close over so many Christmases. Nora is 10 now, and this Christmas morning, she will find a white envelope from Mrs. Claus tucked in the branches of the family tree, with instructions to open only after she’s unwrapped her presents.

Nora’s mother had warned Becki Stratton that this year may be different. Nora had questions. She had doubts Santa was real.

“Dear Nora,” the letter reads. “You are ten and a half years old and growing into a beautiful young lady, inside and out. The passing of time and as we grow in age, wisdom and maturity bring many new things our way.

“However it also brings more responsibilities, more challenges and more understanding of our role in this life and on this earth. It also brings with it more truth. … The truth is a dangerous gift because once you know something, you can’t ‘unknow’ it.

“You see, Santa Claus is the idea of giving for the sake of giving, without expecting thanks or acknowledgement.

“So now that you know the truth, you’re part of it. You have to be Santa Claus now, too.”