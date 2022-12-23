‘Seiche’ wave on the Great Lakes? Wind-chill advisory in Miami? Massive storm causing weird weather across US.

“What that is going to do on that lake is, it’s going to cause something called a seiche - a wind-driven change in the water, like sloshing in a bathtub,” Niziol said. “And it’s going to push all that water from the Toledo end on the west end, to the Buffalo end.”

On Lake Erie, winds are at 70 to 80 mph, meteorologist Tom Niziol told a FOX TV affiliate .

The massive storm system enveloping much of the country in high winds and precipitation was causing extreme weather events nationwide Friday, from hurricane-force winds on a New Hampshire peak to a phenomenon known as a seiche effect that could create tidal waves on the Great Lakes.

He said Toledo’s lake level will drop about five feet, while the level in Buffalo will increase by about 10 feet.

“Model forecast for Lake Erie Water Level for Friday at 4PM,” he tweeted Thursday morning. “Note, the seiche level exceeds the key. Buffalo will rise above 10 feet and #Toledo will drop ~ 5 feet. Hard to imagine a 15 foot difference from one end to the other.”

Lake Erie is known for seiches, especially when strong winds blow from the southwest to the northeast, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website, which describes a seiche as a “standing wave oscillating” in water.

“In 1844, a 22-foot seiche breached a 14-foot-high sea wall, killing 78 people and damming the ice to the extent that Niagara Falls temporarily stopped flowing,” according to the site. “As recently as 2008, strong winds created waves 12 to 16 feet high in Lake Erie, leading to flooding near Buffalo.”

Closer to home, high winds were also making their mark Friday in New Hampshire on Mount Washington, where gusts eclipsed 140 mph as the storm raged.

“How windy is it where you are?” the Mount Washington Observatory said Friday via Facebook. “Wind gusts of 147mph so far here!”

All told, more than 200 million people, roughly 60 percent of the US population, were under some type of winter weather warning or advisory on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Not even South Beach was immune, according to the weather service’s Miami branch.

“FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING for Glades County,” Miami forecasters posted on Twitter Friday morning. “Take steps now to protect from the cold! Protect people, pets, pipes, and plants.”

By 10:40 a.m., Miami forecasters were announcing a wind chill advisory, a rarity for the region if ever there was one.

“Wind Chill Advisory?!” the weather service in Miami wrote on Twitter. “YES, you heard us right (and you’re not dreaming)! There is a wind chill advisory out for portions of South Florida TONIGHT from 2 to 10AM. Advisory, or not, the wind chill temperatures will be cold. Bundle up if traveling outside tonight.”

Even locales more accustomed to the cold were getting hit harder than usual on Friday.

Buffalo was looking at a potential two to four feet of snow through the weekend, per the weather service, prompting the near unthinkable in a city of sports fans used to trekking through tough conditions: the postponement of the Buffalo Sabres’ hockey game Friday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Denver, also no stranger to winter’s wrath, was the coldest it’s been in 32 years Thursday, when the temperature dropped to minus 24, according to officials.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

