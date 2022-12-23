Thousands without power in R.I., some local roads flooding as winter storm blows in

The storm is bringing strong winds, significant rainfall, and coastal flooding to the state before extreme cold arrives Friday night.

More than 10,000 Rhode Islanders were without power as of about 8 a.m. Friday and local roads in places like Bristol and Narragansett were flooding as the state began to bear the brunt of a winter storm.

High wind gusts are being observed throughout Southern New England Friday morning.

Rhode Island Energy, the state’s predominant electricity utility, reported about 10,500 power outages as of 8:30 am. Friday. The Pascoag Utility District reported another nearly 1,500. Outages and estimated restoration times can be tracked at: rienergy.com/RI-Home/outage-central/. Governor Dan McKee’s office said warming centers were available throughout the state with information available at riema.ri.gov.

Wind restrictions were in place Friday morning on the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazano bridges, with only automobiles, pickups, flatbed trailers and commercial buses allowed to cross. Check with the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority for updates: ritba.org/travel-alerts/

In Providence, the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier was closed in anticipation of the storm.

Andrew Loconto, of the National Weather Service Boston, said on Twitter that the water level there peaked at 9.2 feet at 8 a.m. thanks to a 3.79-foot storm surge, making it the ninth-highest level ever recorded at the Fox Point gauge and the highest since Hurricane Bob in 1991.

There was also moderate flooding at Quonset Point.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Friday morning that Poppasquash Road and Hope Street at Washington Street in Bristol were closed due to flooding, as were Ocean Road at Beach Street in Narragansett.

Portsmouth Police advised people in town to avoid Park Avenue.

In East Greenwich, Water Street was not passable.





