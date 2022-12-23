’Twas the Friday before Christmas in Rhode Island

They’ve been thinking about the holidays, since losing to Dan McKee ,

Voters were wondering, what’s next for Helena, Nellie, and Matt Brown?

‘Twas the Friday before Christmas, when all across town,

Maybe all they can trade weeks at Ashley Kalus’ Airbnb.





Mayor Elorza was packing up, as he looked down with a gaze,

To tell Brett Smiley to slow down, “I’ve still got a few more days.”

The new mayor is ready, and the campaign really never ends,

Now he can raise money from all of his new friends.





When inside the Superman Building, there was finally some traction

To build new apartments, thanks to a generous transaction.

It will be nice to see that tower have beds,

But please don’t forget, all Rhode Islanders deserve a roof over their heads.





It’s getting dark early, so turn on your lamp,

It’s going to be quite a while before we call it The AMP.

Thanks to Coach Cooley, the Friars are in good form,

Here’s hoping they can make the Sweet 16 the new norm.





As we sit down for a large Christmas dinner,

Who would have thought the Astros could be fair winners?

Yes it took a Providence guy to make Houston seem cool,

That’s Jeremy Peña, from Classical High School.





It’s been a long year, but COVID is finally under control,

There goes Seth Magaziner, laughing at all of our polls.

He’s going to Washington, but the Democrats sure were nervous,

We should all give thanks to Jim Langevin for his service.





Back at the State House, they’re making all the rules,

Maybe they can finally help Providence fix up the schools.

The budget surplus is massive, so there’s plenty of cash,

Please do something while you wait for that book from ‘Stash.





As we head down the stretch, there’s not much else to say,

Except thank you for making Rhode Map a part of your day.

Don’t forget to leave out coffee milk, for the reindeer after their flight,

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.





Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.