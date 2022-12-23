Twas the night before Christmas

Well why not? The time to stop believing in magic will come soon enough.

Call him Santa Claus, or Sinterklaas, Father Christmas, Pére Noël: He’s the man in a red suit, and countless children of a certain age believe he delivers gifts to all the world’s children by sleigh on a single night — tonight.

For 67 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org .

In November and December, Globe Santa delivers boxes of holiday gifts to nearly 30,000 children, in 17,000 families living in 196 towns and cities in Greater Boston. No sleigh, but Globe Santa has been spotted in the Boston Globe’s singular green delivery trucks.

Globe Santa is also a bit of magic.

It is a feat of community cooperation and kindness and it works because so many people work together, from the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance to the U.S. Postal Service, from toy buyers to delivery truck drivers. Globe Santa relies on letter-readers, translators, pickers and packers, writers, and editors, someone to process donations, someone to handle family requests, marketing, creative and social media specialists, and, perhaps most important of all, people who care, who donate generously, who raise money to make it all possible.

Humming along in the background, supporting the 67-year-old program, is the Boston Globe Foundation. If there were a front man, he would be Bill Connolly, Globe Santa’s long-serving executive director.

“It’s about making it all happen,” he said. “It’s our way of connecting with the whole community.”

Globe Santa activity may peak during the holidays, but it is a year-round effort, and every year starts with Gary Tampone, Globe Santa’s professional toy and book buyer. He sources the toys, books, and games that go into the boxes — two toys and two books per child, infants to 12-year-olds, plus a family game.

Retired and himself a grandfather, he relies on a career’s worth of experience. It’s a challenge, he said, choosing from the vast smorgasbord of things to amuse, delight, and assist in the development of young minds.

“You whittle it down,” he said, by selecting books and toys based on age level, educational value, “fun factor,” and, finally, price. “It’s a little bit intimidating when you start out, but you take it one item at a time.”

In Boston, starting in September, the state’s Department of Transitional Assistance and other social service and anti-poverty agencies begin the work of determining eligibility for the program, validating families’ needs, and assisting with applications.

As part of the application process, parents, grandparents, guardians, siblings, and other caregivers write letters to Globe Santa.

“This is an absolute first for me,” one begins.

“I want to personally thank you for all the help you have given me over the years,” begins another. “You have no idea how much your kindness has made a difference.”

The letters arrive by the thousands, and every one is read, answered, and processed.

In late September, the toys start arriving at the Boston Globe Media Partners printing plant in Taunton. They come in boxes, stacked on pallets — a mountain range of cardboard in a cordoned-off area also known by its temporary name, the Globe Santa Fulfillment Center.

“It’s like the tide, the water keeps coming in,” said Conrad Traut, owner of Canton-based Northeastern Assembly and Fulfillment Services.

The company hires extra workers to do the sorting, picking, and packing of toys into boxes, which are labeled, scanned, and piled on more pallets to be loaded onto trucks, bound for post offices across Greater Boston.

By the time they’re through, they’ll have packed and shipped 160,000 toys, books, games, stickers, and cards, plus warm winter clothing and school supplies when available, to 17,015 addresses, in 271 zip codes, all over the Boston region.

“The postal workers are amazing,” Connolly said. “They put heart and soul into this. When those Globe trucks pull up, they know.”

The last boxes will be delivered on Christmas Day, and in a few weeks it’ll be time to start planning for 2023.

Ellen Bartlett can be reached at ellen.bartlett@globe.com.