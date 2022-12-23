Wellesley woman dies from flu complications: ‘A one-in-a-million case’

But early this week, McMahon’s health suddenly declined, and by Tuesday afternoon, she had died. Her death certificate lists the shocking reason: complications from the flu.

Even while working as an executive at American Express and Burberry and raising a family in Wellesley with her husband, the 36-year-old remained a passionate Boston sports fan and an athlete in her own right — playing tennis, skiing, and even completing the New York City Marathon in under four hours.

At 14, Price Meropol McMahon used to convince her older brothers to take the T from Needham to Fenway, where she would bargain with scalpers for bleacher seats, Ian Meropol, her oldest brother, recalled.

“The doctor’s words, I’ll always remember this,” Meropol, 42, said. “’This is a one-in-a-million case of influenza.’”

Each year, millions of Americans get sick from the flu, and roughly 12,000 to 50,000 die from complications. But it’s unusual for an otherwise healthy younger adult to die from the virus.

Typically, those most at risk for developing complications are young children, especially those under age 2, and people over 65, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Other adults also face higher risk if they have underlying health problems, such as asthma, heart disease, or diabetes.

But McMahon’s brothers both said she had no history of health issues, making her rapid decline that much more heartbreaking. She began feeling feverish Monday night, and by 5 a.m. the next day was having trouble breathing and was rushed to the hospital, where she died that afternoon.

Influenza stormed into Massachusetts weeks earlier than normal this year, sickening people at rates typically not seen before January, state health official reporter earlier this month.

In its latest weekly flu report, the state health department categorizes the severity of flu illness in Massachusetts as “very high,” and said 3.6 percent of hospitalizations were associated with influenza, which is higher than the previous three seasons in the same week.

So far this flu season, from Oct. 1 through Dec. 10, the CDC estimates as many as 33 million people have been sickened by the flu in the United States and 28,000 have died from flu-related complications.

Getting a flu shot can help lower risk of serious illness. During the 2019-2020 flu season, the last one prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, flu vaccination prevented an estimated 7.5 million influenza illnesses, 3.7 million influenza-associated medical visits, 105,000 hospitalizations, and 6,300 influenza-associated deaths, the CDC says.

Two days before her death, McMahon, her family, and her brothers, gathered at her parents’ house to watch the last match of the World Cup and celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. She cheered for Argentina, brother David Meropol said. Hours before, she ran eight miles in preparation for what would have been her first Boston Marathon.

“She was always incredibly smart, hardworking, driven, she was the one that everyone knew would be successful,” Ian Meropol said.

He called McMahon “the driver of our family, even at a young age” and said she carried that same energy into everything she did for the rest of her life: rising up through the corporate world; teaching her kids to ice skate; and forging tight relationships with friends from across the globe, picked up through college, work, and travel. McMahon left lasting impressions with everyone in her ever-expanding circles, her brothers say.

But “she never talked about her successes in business, or running, or tennis,” McMahon’s father, 71-year-old Jeffrey Meropol, said. “It was 100 percent family.”

He said she always took care of her brothers, offering guidance and advice, despite being the youngest of three.

“I always said she’d be the one that would take care of mom and me when we got older,” Jeffrey Meropol said.

Ian Meropol said when McMahon worked in New York, she would often rejigger her flight schedule to maximize time at home.

“Price would be on a 5:30 a.m. flight to New York and be home in time to put her kids to sleep that same day,” he said.

McMahon met her husband of nine years, Jimmy McMahon, while she was working in New York more than a decade ago. They met at Brother Jimmy’s, an aptly named barbecue joint in the city.

About a week later, Price McMahon joined her brothers and parents at their house on Cape Cod — “Cape Week” has been a family summer tradition for 35 years. There, Ian Meropol said, she “was checking her phone every five seconds,” hoping for a message from Jimmy.

“My brother and I were kind of giving her the business, and saying ‘oh, he doesn’t like you,’” Ian said with a laugh. “Well, he was at Cape Week that next year.”

The pair were married in May of 2013. And although he was a longtime Yankees fan and she a Red Sox devotee, Jimmy had no qualms about her wearing a Sox cap during the father-daughter dance.

David Meropol said he will look back most fondly on times the entire family was able to get back together, occasions McMahon never missed, especially sharing Thanksgiving dinner and tie-dyeing t-shirts as the sun set over the Cape.

“She never forgot where she came from,” David Meropol said. “She always wanted to come back home.”

Ian Meropol said an open house is planned to take place Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the family is expecting so many guests that they have already secured a police detail — “a true testament to Price” and her impact, he said.

He added that he, his brother, and parents hope to maintain the closeness Price inspired among her family for the rest of their lives, especially for her husband and children, 5-year-old James and 7-year-old Rosalie.

“Everything we are doing going forward is about Rosie, and James, and Jimmy,” Ian Meropol said. “That’s what our life is going to be dedicated to, forever.”

Globe staff reporter Kay Lazar contributed to this story.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.