Wind gusts hit 147 mph — you read that right — on Mount Washington this morning

Known as the home of the world’s worst weather, Mount Washington is famous for its extreme conditions. Wind gusts over 140 mph are equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane.

“How windy is it where you are?” the Mount Washington Observatory said on Facebook shortly after 7 a.m. “Wind gusts of 147 mph so far here!”

Wind gusts exceeded 140 m.p.h. Friday morning on Mount Washington in New Hampshire as a powerful storm system continued to pound the region, officials said.

More than 60,000 customers were without power in New Hampshire as of 8:30 a.m., officials said.

“If you lose power, practice power outage safety to keep you and your family safe,” Robert Buxton, director of the Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement. “Never run a generator indoors. If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 911.”

The New Hampshire coast is under a hurricane force wind warning until 3 a.m. Saturday, with winds ranging from 40 mph to 50 mph and gusts reaching almost 75 mph.

Coos, northern Grafton, Rockingham, and Strafford counties, are under a high wind warning through early Saturday morning. Winds are expected to range in those counties from 25 mph to 35 mph, with gusts reaching 60 mph, pfficials said.

Meanwhile Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, southern Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, and Sullivan counties are under a wind advisory, the department said. Winds in those counties are expected to range from 20 mph to 30 mph, and gusts could hit 50 mph, according to the department.

Troopers also urged drivers to “turn your headlights on” and be “safe and be seen.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.