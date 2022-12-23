Winter storm will give way to frigid temperatures. Christmas will be the coldest Boston has seen in years.

This morning has brought heavy rain and wind to the area but that is quickly moving northeast. We will see a lull in the rain for much of the late morning until the Arctic front comes through later this afternoon and evening. This is the divide between the unseasonably warm air over us this morning and the cold Arctic air which will be with us tonight and through Christmas.

Rain and wind moved into the Boston area overnight. Temperatures are in the 50s and will remain mild through the afternoon. The core storm responsible for all this weather across the country is heading up past the Great Lakes and Canada.

Heavy rain and even some thunderstorm activity was pushing through New England early Friday morning. COD Weather

The strong winds have piled up ocean water along the coastline. There are coastal flood warnings posted, and water levels peak at high tide today. Some shore roads will be closed today as the water flows in.

Tides are running high enough for some minor to moderate coastal flooding from this storm. NOAA

While there are windchill warnings and advisories across a large swath of the country, for New England, this is going to be a more typical winter cold rather than anything extreme. Winds will slacken overnight after being strong today.

Hopefully power crews are able to restore power to those who have lost it because, with the strong winds and dropping temperatures, the lack of heat will be uncomfortable for those who don’t have it.

As the Arctic front comes through later this afternoon and evening, temperatures will quickly go from the 50s to the 30s.

By morning, all areas will be in the teens and see blustery winds. Windchill readings will be down near zero, which is certainly cold. Since we’ll be in the Arctic air tomorrow, temperatures will not recover a lot — only reaching the low to mid 20s in the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine and dry roads. There certainly could be a few isolated spots with some ice on the roads but, thanks to the strong winds drying the asphalt, a flash freeze is unlikely.

One of the interesting aspects of the storm is that the cold air will arrive from the southwest. Counterclockwise circulation around a low pressure area to our northwest brings in a southwesterly wind, and the Arctic air has been propelled in that direction and will now move north into New England. There will be a time where New York City is significantly colder than Portland, Maine, because of the trajectory of the Arctic air.

Cold arctic air will move in from the southwest late Friday and into Christmas Eve. WeatherBELL

High temperatures lower than 30 are not common for Boston in December. The last time we had a December day that didn’t reach 30 degrees was in 2019. This will be the coldest Christmas since 2013.

2017 saw the most number of days under 30 degrees in December in the past 32 years. The last Christmas to not reach 30 was 2013. NOAA

The cold and dry weather will continue into early next week before a moderating trend takes place. By Thursday next week, readings will be in the 40s. This turnaround in temperature is likely to last into the new year.

Much above average temperatures are likely to usher in 2023. NOAA



