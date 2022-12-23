An Iowa sports reporter got tagged in to cover the storm. He brought a flurry of sarcasm.

While his job typically includes long nights covering Iowa’s high school and college sports teams for KWWL , a local news station, Woodley instead found himself standing outside in subzero temperatures, clutching a microphone as snow swirled around him.

Tapped in the early morning hours to cover the blizzard conditions pummeling Waterloo, Iowa, on Thursday, Woodley stepped out of his comfort zone — and his warm bed — and into the bone-chilling cold.

Sports reporter Mark Woodley may have just unwittingly snarked his way into a new job.

Some intrepid journalists are known for braving extreme weather without issue. But over the course of several hours, and more than a dozen live shots, Woodley wasn’t shy about showing his lack of enthusiasm about the situation — nor his waning patience.

Rather than breaking down sports plays, he delivered a series of zingers and quips that have scored him the title of the Internet’s new favorite weather reporter.

Since uploading a video to social media Thursday that featured a compilation of the snarkiest moments from his more-than three hours of storm coverage, Woodley has gone viral.

As he plainly put it on Twitter, “This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard.”

“I normally do sports,” Woodley said in one clip from the supercut. “Everything is canceled here for the next couple of days, so what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up, go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold, and tell other people not to do the same.”

“I didn’t even realize that there was a 3:30 also in the morning until today,” he added, a tired look on his face.

His coverage has even caught the attention of a few celebrities — including director Judd Apatow, who called Woodley a “legend.”

As an Iowa native, Woodley is familiar with the midwestern state’s frigid and snowy winter weather. And with staffing shortages, he’s stepped in to help report on areas not in his wheelhouse many times before.

But being enlisted to cover the weather while most people were still sleeping, and standing outdoors in the whipping cold?

Not so much.

“Nobody told me what I was doing,” he told TODAY, after his clip went viral. “Now I thought maybe I’d be in studio or out in the car or something — not outside when [the] temperature is pushing in minus 40 with the wind chill!”

As the snow continued to come down and the sun started to come up during his broadcast this week, Woodley didn’t let up on the witty remarks.

“I‘m used to these evening shows that are only 30 minutes long, and generally on those shows, I’m inside,” he said at one point. “So this is a really long show. Tune in for the next couple hours to watch me progressively get crankier and crankier.”

Later on, he joked about getting the short end of the stick when it came to weather duty, asking why he wasn’t able to drive the heated Storm Chaser instead. The outdoors, he said, “is currently not heated.”

“Can I go back to my regular job? I’m pretty sure ...that you guys added an extra hour to this show just because somebody likes torturing me because compared to two-and-a-half hours ago, it is just getting colder and colder,” Woodley joked.

Despite his lack of enthusiasm about having to endure the harsh conditions, Woodley’s approach to delivering the weather updates earned him a warm reception among viewers.

In fact, Woodley may have been a bit too good at the job.

“Perhaps sadly for you, you have now become far and away my favorite weather reporter,” tweeted Sam Amico, a senior NBA writer for Hoops Wire.

Others readily agreed.





