Photos and videos show flooding around parts of New England

As an intense storm battered New England Friday, bringing with it high winds and whipping rain, waves walloped the coastline and flooding was intensified by the high tide, photos and videos on social media showed.
As the water flowed in, overtaking some streets and making walking paths impassible, forecasters and law enforcement officials urged residents to hunker down and avoid traveling through the impacted areas.
Many roads around the region, including in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, were closed due to the the flooding Friday, and in some cases authorities had to rescue drivers who were stranded in the rising waters.
Others, meanwhile, got creative when trying to get to where they needed to be. Two men in Warren, R.I., were photographed paddling a small boat through the flood waters and stormy weather.
The newly constructed Boston Harborwalk was also inundated with water, forcing residents to navigate the area while wearing rubber boots and shielding themselves with umbrellas. Many took pictures of the scene as parked cars were lapped by waves.
Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA, said in an email Friday that officials deployed flood mitigation barriers around the Long Wharf entrance to the Aquarium Station out of an abundance of caution.
The barriers were first installed a couple of years ago, and when needed, a crew places bollards into braces in the sidewalk before sliding planks in between them to stop potential flooding, he said.
On the South Shore, communities were pounded by the high tide. Videos showed the water splashing over sea walls in Plymouth, flooding blocking off roads in Scituate, and enormous waves crashing in Gloucester.
Forecasters said by Saturday morning the sunshine and dry roads will likely return, but the region will be blasted by the Arctic air. For now, people are being encouraged to stay inside and keep safe.
See photos and videos of the flooding below:
No day at the beach but quite the sight to see at Good Harbor In Gloucester…locals say it’s the highest tide in 3 decades #7News pic.twitter.com/ly1VYsIQxf— Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 23, 2022
Huge waves at Long Beach in #Plymouth. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/uRarSiwddm— Adam Liberatore (@bostonTVguy) December 23, 2022
@Plymouth_Harbor splash over increasing with tide! pic.twitter.com/3HSZc8Sb2v— PlymouthHarbormaster (@Plymouth_Harbor) December 23, 2022
DXFD is planning to pump the flooded neighborhood off Bay Ave after high tide and before it freezes. #weather @joshscutler pic.twitter.com/WVRXfZx5Kh— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) December 23, 2022
What was once walkable, is now basically part of the ocean… I should’ve brought a pool floaty to work today… now that would’ve made for a good live shot 📺 #LongWharf #Boston @wbz pic.twitter.com/CSDUirlezN— Jordyn Jagolinzer WBZ (@jorjagolinzer) December 23, 2022
In Woods Hole right now. Stay safe out there. pic.twitter.com/IxtwtLjP6I— R/V Neil Armstrong (@rv_neil) December 23, 2022
North Kingstown RI - Wickford secton - Coastal Flooding - Photos by: N1JMA-Martin Mendelson #riwx @jimcantore pic.twitter.com/U90KzIufBS— NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) December 23, 2022
Morrissey Boulevard shut down shut down. Lots of water everywhere. #NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/IcaRkqBAY0— John Moroney NBC10 Boston (@JohnNBCBoston) December 23, 2022
Water is lapping over the newly reconstructed Harborwalk directly in front of 15 Necco under construction (former GE HQ). A few yards south, the Harborwalk is completely inundated. pic.twitter.com/6WxvM0TwdV— The Fort Pointer (@FortPointer) December 23, 2022
We’ve hit a lull in the rain in #Gloucester, but the wind is certainly not letting up. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/IjUP1O4vBN— Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) December 23, 2022
Who needs a car when you have a boat? Residents got creative in Warren this morning when the road was flooded!— WPRI 12 (@wpri12) December 23, 2022
(Credit:Jody Hoffman/Perfectly Polished Nail Boutique)
Details on the storm: https://t.co/6Z2GWFJNjK pic.twitter.com/gDz2IfsjKv
Some photos from the storm here in #Cohasset. The first is near Jerusalem Road by Holly Hill Farm. The second is near Stockbridge Street. Please stay #weatheraware #mawx pic.twitter.com/2LzSQ4o5wK— Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) December 23, 2022
A shot that captures this storm as it sweeps into Portland- rising sea water on the city’s waterfront flooding a pier in front of a lobster trap tree pic.twitter.com/mBtYAFxyj2— Dustin Wlodkowski NBC10 Boston (@DUSTINnbcboston) December 23, 2022
You know it's a strong storm when the waves crash and come up behind the Nubble Lighthouse. Wow! #MEwx #winterstorm pic.twitter.com/yZVcyNVcZz— Rob Wright Images 🇺🇦🌻 (@RobWrightImages) December 23, 2022
Winthrop, Mass. This was the scene as I photographed at high tide on the Revere town line. There have been pockets of significant flooding up and down the coast. @nbc10boston story here —> https://t.co/O5KRFc2iOf pic.twitter.com/qpr3fgCjXz— Mark Garfinkel (@pictureboston) December 23, 2022
Photos courtesy Eric Little in the Green Hill area, South Kingstown pic.twitter.com/dnQ3SDIVfB— Brian Amaral (@bamaral44) December 23, 2022
A little hard to see because of the rain into the camera but the Casablanca is floating almost level with the deck at Porthole pic.twitter.com/e95jRmTkiu— Dustin Wlodkowski NBC10 Boston (@DUSTINnbcboston) December 23, 2022
Waves are crashing over the sea wall near the Gloucester Fisherman’s Memorial.— Rob Way (@RobWayTV) December 23, 2022
The wind, which has gusted upwards of 60mph, is also helping carry the water to the road. Coastal flooding is a concern as we approach high tide. pic.twitter.com/ZBhZkdGABr
Water rescue by Captain Chabot (Wells PD) just moments ago on Mile Road. pic.twitter.com/N0ZluysThL— Wells Police (@WellsPolice) December 23, 2022
The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier was engaged due to potential storm surge. It was around 5.3’ at 730a. We are approaching low tide at 109p. #riwx #weather #bombcyclone pic.twitter.com/xtFT4lF5jm— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) December 23, 2022
Nothing to sea here. https://t.co/wdNXyFZwNi— David Abel (@davabel) December 23, 2022
Owen Thomas says it’s been on his bucket list: kayaking on Morrissey Boulevard. Mission accomplished.#NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/VQLA2Gl19l— John Moroney NBC10 Boston (@JohnNBCBoston) December 23, 2022
DXFD called for a water rescue on Gurnet Rd. High water truck was used with firefighters in survival suits. Person was assisted to safety by DXFD firefighters. pic.twitter.com/5BZpntJw1a— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) December 23, 2022
