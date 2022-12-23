Photos and videos show flooding around parts of New England

Many roads around the region, including in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, were closed due to the the flooding Friday, and in some cases authorities had to rescue drivers who were stranded in the rising waters.

As the water flowed in, overtaking some streets and making walking paths impassible, forecasters and law enforcement officials urged residents to hunker down and avoid traveling through the impacted areas.

As an intense storm battered New England Friday, bringing with it high winds and whipping rain , waves walloped the coastline and flooding was intensified by the high tide, photos and videos on social media showed.

Others, meanwhile, got creative when trying to get to where they needed to be. Two men in Warren, R.I., were photographed paddling a small boat through the flood waters and stormy weather.

The newly constructed Boston Harborwalk was also inundated with water, forcing residents to navigate the area while wearing rubber boots and shielding themselves with umbrellas. Many took pictures of the scene as parked cars were lapped by waves.

Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA, said in an email Friday that officials deployed flood mitigation barriers around the Long Wharf entrance to the Aquarium Station out of an abundance of caution.

The barriers were first installed a couple of years ago, and when needed, a crew places bollards into braces in the sidewalk before sliding planks in between them to stop potential flooding, he said.

On the South Shore, communities were pounded by the high tide. Videos showed the water splashing over sea walls in Plymouth, flooding blocking off roads in Scituate, and enormous waves crashing in Gloucester.

Forecasters said by Saturday morning the sunshine and dry roads will likely return, but the region will be blasted by the Arctic air. For now, people are being encouraged to stay inside and keep safe.

See photos and videos of the flooding below:

Wind and rain had pedestrians scrambling on Summer Street in Boston. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Workers stood at a Boston Harbor Ferry building flooded on Long Wharf. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Significant flooding occurred at high tide Friday morning on Long Wharf as water from Boston Harbor spilled on to Long Wharf and State Street. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Flooding in the 100 block of Market Street in Warren, R.I., during a winter storm. Carlos Muñoz





Flooding in the streets of Boston. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Rocks that were thrown up by the high surf and wind cover East Beach Road in Westport, Mass., on Friday. Peter Pereira/Associated Press

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.