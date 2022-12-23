Track the earmarks: See where federal dollars are coming to Massachusetts

Massachusetts will get nearly $250 million from the federal government next year for dozens of community projects thanks to a last-minute government funding bill that Congress passed on Friday. President Biden is expected to sign the legislation into law as soon as it reaches his desk.

The state’s lawmakers got 172 projects into the package as revamped earmarks, with money to flow to nearly every corner of Massachusetts. It’s the second year that lawmakers were able to bring back dedicated funding streams for their districts.

Earmarks were resurrected last year after Congress banned them for a decade over corruption and budget bloat concerns raised by lawmakers aligned with the anti-big government Tea Party. The projects, now branded as community funding, are subject to stricter transparency requirements that mandate each lawmaker attest that they have no financial stake in what’s being funded and that no recipients are for-profit entities.