Track the earmarks: See where federal dollars are coming to Massachusetts

Massachusetts will get nearly $250 million from the federal government next year for dozens of community projects thanks to a last-minute government funding bill that Congress passed on Friday. President Biden is expected to sign the legislation into law as soon as it reaches his desk.
The state’s lawmakers got 172 projects into the package as revamped earmarks, with money to flow to nearly every corner of Massachusetts. It’s the second year that lawmakers were able to bring back dedicated funding streams for their districts.
Earmarks were resurrected last year after Congress banned them for a decade over corruption and budget bloat concerns raised by lawmakers aligned with the anti-big government Tea Party. The projects, now branded as community funding, are subject to stricter transparency requirements that mandate each lawmaker attest that they have no financial stake in what’s being funded and that no recipients are for-profit entities.
It’s unclear if earmarks will continue in future budgets. Republicans will take control of the House next year with a narrow majority, setting up a divided government dynamic that will make it significantly more difficult to reach agreement on funding bills. Though House Republicans recently rejected a proposal to ban earmarks once more when they take power, the practice still faces antipathy from corners of the party.
In the meantime, cash will flow to states and districts nationwide. Explore our map and database of where the money will go in Massachusetts.
Globe correspondent Shannon Coan contributed.
Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talkopan. John Hancock can be reached at john.hancock@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Hancock_JohnD.