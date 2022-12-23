‘We all look like domestic terrorists now’: 8 extraordinary details from the Jan. 6 committee report

Here are some standout details from the committee’s 845-page report:

The release of the report comes days after the committee voted to recommend that the Justice Department bring four criminal charges against Trump in connection with the attack, including obstruction and aiding an insurrection.

The House Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol insurrection released its final report on Thursday night, culminating its 18-month investigation with a massive document that lays out former president Donald Trump’s “multi-part plan” to overturn his 2020 election loss and issues recommendations to ensure it’s never repeated.

The central cause was ‘one man’: Donald Trump

In the executive summary of the report, the committee states that its 10 hearings concluded that Trump was “the central cause of January 6th” and “many others followed.”

“None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him,” the summary states on page 8.

A Boston-based lawyer was author of the fake electors plot

Kenneth Chesebro, a pro-Trump lawyer, helped develop the fake electors plan that Trump and his allies sought to implement to overturn the results of the election, according to the report.

The Jan. 6 committee report, on page 343, describes Chesebro as “an attorney based in Boston and New York recruited to assist the Trump Campaign as a volunteer legal advisor.”

The plan involved a fake slate of electoral college electors in seven battleground states that Trump lost in the 2020 election meeting to cast electoral votes for Trump on Dec. 14, 2020, the same day actual electors were convening to vote for the candidate who won the popular vote in those states. As part of the scheme, former vice president Mike Pence would disregard the real electoral votes and instead submit the fake electoral votes when Congress met to confirm Joe Biden’s electoral victory on Jan. 6, the report said.

This image released in the final report by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol shows a graphic that illustrates the difference between real and fake Presidential Elector Ballots from Arizona. Associated Press

The committee highlighted that there were never two slates of electoral votes.

“[The fake electors] had no legal standing, and their fake votes could not have been used by Vice President Pence to disregard the real votes of electors chosen by the voters,” the report states.

“The fake elector plan emerged from a series of legal memoranda written by an outside legal advisor to the Trump Campaign: Kenneth Chesebro,” according to the report.

The report outlines three memos Chesebro wrote that “laid the plan’s foundation.” And in an email to Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, Chesebro argued that even if the fake electors’ votes weren’t legitimate, their submission to Congress on Jan. 6 would be enough to disregard the real votes for Biden.

“Chesebro suggested this might result in a second term for President Trump, or, at minimum, it would force a debate about purported election fraud,” the report states.

The White House called Eastman on the day he wrote a memo on overturning the election

The White House called John Eastman, the Trump lawyer who pushed the plan to overturn the 2020 election, on Dec. 23, 2020, the same day that Eastman drafted a memo on ways to ensure that “President Trump is re-elected,” according to the report.

The two-page memo included the idea that Pence could refuse to count electoral votes in key states and unilaterally gavel Trump in “as re-elected,” according to the report.

On the day Eastman wrote the memo, he emailed Trump’s assistant Molly Michael at 1:32 p.m. and wrote: “Is the President available for a very quick call today at some point? Just want to update him on our overall strategic thinking,” the report said (page 432).

Five minutes later, Eastman received a call from the White House switchboard, according to the report.

The conversation lasted for nearly 23 minutes, Eastman’s phone records show.

Other witnesses spoke to shocking Cassidy Hutchinson testimony

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, revealed a number of shocking allegations from her time in the White House when she testified before the committee in June.

Among them was an account Hutchinson said was relayed by Anthony Ornato, a White House official, who told Hutchinson that Trump “lunged” toward Secret Service agent Robert Engel after he prevented Trump from going to the Capitol himself on Jan. 6.

Now, in the report, the committee said Hutchinson’s second-hand description of what happened in the car “built upon and was consistent with information the Committee has received informally.”

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was sworn in to testify During a June 28 Jan. 6 hearing. Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

A White House employee with national security responsibilities gave the committee a similar description to Hutchinson’s recollection of Ornato describing what happened with Engel present, page 588 of the report states.

“Just as Hutchinson testified, this employee told the Select Committee that Engel listened to Ornato’s retelling of the episode and did not dispute it,” the report states.

The committee also spoke with another White House Secret Service agent who said he trusts Hutchinson and a member of the Metropolitan Police, Officer Mark Robinson, who was present in the presidential motorcade at the Ellipse on Jan. 6 and said he was told of a “heated discussion” in the presidential limousine. Another Secret Service agent in the car with Robinson shared a similar account, and the press secretary for the Secret Service said he was told Trump was “angry or furious” he wasn’t allowed to go to the Capitol, according to the report.

The Trump campaign contacted hundreds of Republican state lawmakers to ask them to support the push to appoint electors in the key states Trump lost, according to the report (page 281).

The campaign reached out to 190 Republican state legislators in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia alone, according to a spreadsheet the committee obtained.

‘We all look like domestic terrorists now,’ Hope Hicks texted on day after Jan. 6

The report detailed text messages sent by Hope Hicks, a former advisor to Trump, the day after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Hicks texted Julie Radford, Ivanka Trump’s former chief of staff: “We all look like domestic terrorists now,” according to the report (page 611).

This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee shows Hope Hicks during an interview. Associated Press

Hicks also texted Eric Herschmann, a former Trump advisor, writing: “So predictable and so sad.” In another text to him, she wrote, “I’m so upset. Everything we worked for wiped away.”

Brad Parscale, Trump’s former campaign manager, wrote in a text on the night of Jan. 6 that Jan. 6 was the result of a “sitting president asking for civil war,” and expressed guilt “for helping him win.”

He suggested in another text that Trump’s rhetoric “killed someone.”

Rudy Giuliani made call after call to members of Congress to try to further delay the joint session

After Trump posted a video to his Twitter account on the afternoon of Jan. 6 instructing the rioters to “go home” while also telling them “we love you” and “you’re very special,” he worked with Giuliani to try to delay the joint session of Congress that would later reconvene.

“Giuliani began frantically calling the White House line the very minute that the President’s video went up on Twitter,” the report states (page 608), citing calls from Giuliani once every minute.

Giuliani called at 4:17 p.m., 4:18 p.m., 4:19 p.m., 4:20 p.m., and briefly got through to Meadows at 4:21 p.m. Then he continued calling the White House at 4:22 p.m., three times at 4:23 p.m., 4:24 p.m., and 5:05 p.m. He spoke with Trump at 5:07 p.m. for nine minutes.

After speaking with Trump, Giuliani called multiple members of Congress: Senator Marsha Blackburn, Senator Mike Lee, Senator Bill Hagerty, Representative Jim Jordan, Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Josh Hawley, Senator Ted Cruz, and Senator Dan Sullivan.

At 8:39 p.m., Giuliani had a final call over nine minutes with Trump after the joint session of Congress had resumed.

Giuliani initially refused to tell the committee why he was calling members of Congress before conceding he was calling to see if “anything could be done” about “the vote.”

The 13 people Trump spoke with by phone while at the White House after the insurrection

Between 6:54 p.m. and 11:23 p.m., Trump spoke with 13 people, the report said (page 609), some of whom he spoke to more than once.

“Of the 13, five were President Trump’s attorneys or lawyers who worked with him on efforts to reverse the outcome of the election,” the report stated. “With one exception, each of these calls took place before 8:06 p.m., when Vice President Pence reopened the joint session of Congress and resumed counting the electoral votes.”

Here’s a breakdown of those calls:

7:01 p.m.: Trump spoke with White House Counsel Pat Cipollone for 7 minutes

7:08 pm.: Trump spoke with Dan Scavino, his communications director, for 7 minutes

7:17 p.m.: Trump spoke with Kurt Olsen, a lawyer who advised him on the vice president’s role in the joint session, for 11 minutes

7:30 p.m.: Trump spoke with Mark Martin, a lawyer who advised him on the vice president’s role in the joint session, for 9 minutes

7:40 p.m.: Trump spoke with Olsen for 10 minutes

7:53 p.m.: Trump spoke with Cleta Mitchell, his lawyer who led election challenges in Georgia, for 2 minutes

9:23 p.m.: Trump spoke with Jason Miller, his campaign communications director, for 18 minutes

9:42 p.m.: Trump spoke with Kayleigh McEnany, his former press secretary, for 11 minutes

9:55 p.m.: Trump spoke with Scavino for 15 minutes

10:19 p.m.: Trump spoke with Steve Bannon for 7 minutes

10:50 p.m.: Trump spoke with Herschmann for 5 minutes

11:08 p.m.: Trump spoke with Sean Hannity for 8 minutes.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.