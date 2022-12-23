About that portal to Hell hovering over the White House

Stone is a person of consequence whose opinions have influenced foreign and domestic policy. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection quoted him as saying that conspirators should “ get right to the violence .” He is a committed conservative, revered by many less-committed conservatives. He has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back, between his shoulder blades. It ripples when he flexes.

When I read last week that Roger Stone, the famous political whacko and longtime Donald Trump confidant, said he knows there is a demonic portal to Hell hovering above the White House, quite visible, a swirling inferno in the general shape of a sphincter, and that it had first appeared when President Biden moved in, I was a bit skeptical. Frankly, there weren’t many other confirmed sightings. But then I began thinking about it some more.

Advertisement

Stone, in an interview with Eric Metaxas, criticized the mainstream media for failing to report on the swirling doom hole, saying the media “doesn’t cover a lot of things that are true.” Ever sensitive to charges of liberal bias, the Globe asked me to look into Stone’s sighting to see whether all the lattes could have blinded them to such an incredible story.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Two facts instantly presented themselves:

Fact #1: If Stone is right and some dedicated investigative journalist was courageous enough to confirm this — or even present it as a plausible possibility — that journalist would become both world famous and immeasurably wealthy, inasmuch as this disclosure would not only justify humankind’s hunger to believe in the paranormal, but confirm the existence of a Heaven and Hell in which an all-powerful munificent deity is locked in eternal combat with a Stygian purveyor of evil in a Manichean structure as old as Genesis, thereby confirming the existence of a just and benign God and legitimizing the compelling literary and ontological construct that life is divided into good and wicked, the moral and immoral, the holy and unholy. Holy crap, it would be the biggest newspaper story ever. In the Globe.

Advertisement

Fact #2: My home is a mere 15-minute subway ride from The White House.

So here I am in front of the president’s handsome, historic alabaster residence, squinting up into the chilly, late-December, cloud-crowded sky, searching for the fiery Satanic Sphincter of Doom. I saw it not, but I was not unbowed. I am a trained, professional observer. I observed.

The White House faces Lafayette Park, one of the odder venues in America, a haven of greenery overtaken by tourists, police, earnest, uneasy people with civic grievances displayed on placards, and pigeons.

According to the apostle Matthew, birds are notorious instruments of the devil: What goodness man hath sown, birds hath eaten of. So what were the pigeons in the park telling me? Was this a ... sign?

Encouraged, I walked on. Facing the White House grounds, just a few feet away, was a swami-like man named Philipos Melaku-Bello, ensconced in a tent, surrounded by signs. He is famous. He has been sitting in front of the White House for years, every day, protesting nuclear war and defending African dignity and other worthy causes. He greeted me with a broad smile, because once I’d introduced myself he said the Globe was one of the very first newspapers to acknowledge the wisdom of his crusade, back in August 1981. A good sign.

Advertisement

Melaku-Bello has been staring at the White House for more than 20 years. Has he noticed a new apparition in the sky?

“I haven’t.”

Prosecutorially, I narrowed my eyes. “Are you an expert in this? Have you ever seen a demonic portal?”

“I have not,” he said.

“Might you not recognize one if you saw it?”

He paused, possibly considering the likelihood of yet another mention in the Globe.

“I might not,” he said.

Good enough. I walked on.

Here is Steve Dulaney, sitting even closer to the White House, in a lawn chair, surrounded by signs. One of them declares that he is the reincarnation of Adolf Hitler, the wickedest man ever, here on Earth to repent. Who better to recognize Satan?

Very promising. I asked him if he was really the reincarnation of Hitler.

“No,” he admitted.

Ah.

He was just using that trope, he said, because he is really the reincarnation of someone worse than Hitler. He said he’d tell me who it was if I promised not to reveal it. I solemnly promised. It turns out to be someone I’d never heard of, but whose crime against humanity was at least equally awful, because it was deadly but also involved personal betrayal. Dulaney preferred to be thought of as Hitler because it wasn’t as bad.

“So,” I said, hopefully, nodding to the sky, “have you seen a portal to Hell up there?”

Advertisement

Pause.

“I haven’t,” he said.

“I wish I had.”

Why?

“Because it’s awful cold out here. It could heat us up.”

I walked away, conflicted. We are living in complex times. Truth in politics sometimes seems like a commodity, up for grabs, subject to the laws of supply and demand, manipulatable ... elastic. One man’s portal is another’s light bulb of inspiration.

I, for one, am still unconvinced this isn’t real, until it becomes unprofitable.

Gene Weingarten is a long-time writer, editor, and humor columnist for The Washington Post.