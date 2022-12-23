Christmas in Kyiv: Keeping hope alive

“Maybe candlelit,” he said. “Not because it’s more romantic, no, but because there will be no electricity. Millions won’t have neither heating nor running water. All of these will be the result of Russian missile and drone attacks on our energy infrastructure.”

Ukrainians, still in the midst of a war of aggression waged relentlessly by Russia, will also be celebrating, their president, Volodymyr Zelensky, assured a joint meeting of Congress Wednesday night.

In our own nation and across much of Europe, families will gather to celebrate this holiday season with lights and joy.

It is easy to forget war’s day-to-day horrors. Zelensky made his first trip out of Ukraine since the invasion in February to make sure Americans do not forget.

“We’ll celebrate Christmas and, even if there is no electricity, the light of our faith in ourselves will not be put out,” Zelensky said. And if those celebrations have to take place in bomb shelters, there will still be holiday tables at which people will “cheer up each other.”

Drone attacks on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, have escalated recently — Iranian-built drones, Zelensky pointedly told Congress. But Zelensky’s mission was not to guilt Americans (well, perhaps just a little), but to make the case for continued military and humanitarian assistance and for increased sanctions against those doing business with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

And to do that he had to make the case that this is indeed an epic battle between freedom and tyranny.

“The battle is not only for life, freedom, and security of Ukrainians or any other nation which Russia attempts to conquer,” Zelensky said. “This struggle will define in what world our children and grandchildren will live, and then their children and grandchildren.”

It’s not a battle simply to preserve democracy in Ukraine, he said, adding, “the world is too interconnected and interdependent to allow someone to stay aside and at the same time to feel safe when such a battle continues.”

Zelensky did not go home empty-handed. President Biden confirmed the long-expected delivery of a Patriot missile defense system intended to help Ukraine ward off Russian missile attacks. But one Patriot battery — which will require the training of Ukrainian troops to man it — does not assure victory in this relentless Russian war of attrition.

Biden also announced the most recent tranche of already approved security assistance, some $1.85 billion. Still awaiting congressional approval is some $45 billion in economic and military aid to Ukraine that is now part of the omnibus spending bill. That would bring the total aid to Ukraine to more than $100 billion.

Zelensky reminded his audience that the additional money was “not charity” but “an investment” in the future not just of Ukraine but of a world where the rule of law prevails.

Zelensky is undoubtedly aware of the growing split among congressional Republicans and the fact that the GOP will be in control of the House come next month. The likely next House speaker, Kevin McCarthy, has repeated his “no blank check” mantra no doubt in an effort to appease the Freedom Caucus.

But there are still serious and thoughtful leaders among Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor Wednesday in defense of aid to Ukraine, saying, “By assisting Ukraine today, America is directly demonstrating our commitment to the basic principles of territorial integrity and national sovereignty — changing the calculus for others considering military aggression and lowering the odds of far costlier and far more deadly future conflicts in the process.

“Continuing our support for Ukraine is morally right, but it is not only that. It is also a direct investment in cold, hard, American interests,” he added.

Such thinking has for decades been at the core of Republican values — until the Cult of Trumpism arrived. Sensible Republicans, who still believe that America’s place in the world demands support for other democratic nations against unwarranted aggression, must continue to speak up for those values.

The ongoing bravery and sacrifice of the Ukrainian people as they defend their homeland should make that an easy choice.

The day-to-day courage of ordinary Ukrainians who persevere under the most difficult circumstances and yet still find joy in the simple rituals of life and of this season continues to be an inspiration. Supporting their cause is simply the right thing to do.

