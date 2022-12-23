A desperate need to reform health care

Few will disagree that the US health care system has problems with cost, quality, and access. One of the major problems is the “fee-for-service” payment arrangement outlined by Dr. Jeffrey Schnipper in his op-ed (“ What’s wrong with health care, and how to fix it ,” Opinion, Dec. 19). More services result in more fees and soon costs are out of control. Schnipper suggests a global-type pricing system with a certain fund for each person’s health care for a year or episode similar to capitation of the past but with outcomes measurement added to ensure that interventions are not withheld. That may work and would be better than fee-for-service which is not effective. But even a global system may have problems in how outcomes are measured.

Is there another payment system that may work? I have always thought that a salary system would be effective. Some leading health care systems work well with a salary system and pay physicians well, as is correct. Just figure out a salary system that is fair to all physicians. Maybe ask those who are using a salary system and maybe something could be figured out. Needless to say something has to happen with costs other than rationing. Soon health care will be a larger portion of gross national product than it is today.

Bob Marquis

Concord





A failed revolving door policy

As advocates for the creation of an Assisted Outpatient Treatment law here in Massachusetts, we are thankful for the recent opinion article by Dr. Jhilam Biswas (“A missing link in Massachusetts mental health law,” Opinion, Dec. 19). AOT is an important tool in the treatment of Serious Mental Illness, which helps to ensure the continuity of care. Massachusetts is one of just three states without an AOT law. The lack of AOT perpetuates a failed revolving door policy that too often leads to tragic outcomes. Now in its third year of operation, the Boston Outpatient Assisted Treatment Program is a proven model for AOT. Unfortunately, in order to participate in BOAT one must be a criminal defendant. Working directly with court officials and mental health providers, AOTNOW seeks to change this by creating a Massachusetts AOT law to serve those most in need of community-based services. We plan to file legislation to accomplish this goal. Those suffering from serious mental illness should not be forced into the criminal justice system to receive the help they need. Mental illness is not a crime. We must stop treating those suffering from serious mental illness as such.

Ashoke Rampuria

Cofounder

Vinita Rampuria

Cofounder

Ann Corcoran

Board member

AOTNOW