IRS failed Americans with lack of presidential tax return audits

The Framers enshrined in our Constitution a kernel of truth from the Magna Carta: that we consent to a rule of law, not a law of rulers. In the United States, no one is above the law, even — perhaps especially — the president. The Framers negotiated a Constitution that constrained power by distributing governmental authority across three separate, independent branches and establishing robust checks and balances among them.

Our country was founded because early Americans refused to submit to an unaccountable king who held himself above the law. King George could be a cruel and arbitrary monarch, and his subjects suffered under his rule with no means of recourse. Eventually they saw no alternative but to fight a war of independence, and this desperate drive for democracy is why our nation exists today.

This past week has been a stark reminder that our democratic institutions do not continue in perpetuity, nor are they inevitable. They require us to value and defend them.

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

From my perch in Congress, serving as a check on the executive branch is a major part of the oath we take. On the Ways and Means Committee, of which I am the chairman, defending the Constitution means defending the federal tax system. We are all too familiar with the loathing feelings around Tax Day, but we often don’t take the time to remember that paying what we owe is a core responsibility of our common citizenship. Every American plays a role in funding our communities, our military, and our government. Without our voluntary compliance, our democracy would cease to exist.

Advertisement

We rely on public faith that our tax laws are being applied fairly and without favor. No one — no matter how powerful — should be above the reach of any of our laws. We also expect that every president should model the highest order of good citizenship. This includes as a taxpayer. But a president is no ordinary taxpayer. No other individual American has more unilateral authority to affect the activities of government, from signing bills into law to appointing or terminating officials, to directing federal agencies. These official acts can materially affect a president’s personal financial situation. Public accountability is indispensable.

Advertisement

For four years, my committee has been reviewing the IRS’s mandatory audit program. The program was borne out of the precedent set when President Nixon asked Ways and Means Chairman Wilbur Mills to have the Joint Committee on Taxation review his tax returns.

We expected to find that the IRS conducted mandatory audits promptly, completed them during a president’s term in office, and dedicated more staff to the program to meet the stress of a president with complex finances.

Instead, after years of stonewalling and litigation ending at the Supreme Court, the committee found the program was dormant under the Trump administration. Only one mandatory audit was opened during his presidency, and to this day, none have been completed. A majority of his returns were not even selected for examination until after he left office. And that first audit began on the same day I requested the former president’s returns.

This is not what we had hoped to find. It is a major failure for the IRS, and it’s not what the American people should expect from their government.

Congress had to step in. This week, the House of Representatives responded by passing bipartisan legislation to strengthen the program’s guardrails. The Presidential Tax Filings and Audit Transparency Act of 2022 requires the IRS to timely audit the president, keep the American public updated on the audit, and, eventually, publish the findings and returns.

Advertisement

The committee acted deliberately and evenly throughout this investigation. I never used my perch for political gain, staying away from cable TV and fund-raising e-mails. Nor did I presuppose how this should end. Rather, I followed the facts and acted in the interest of fairness.

Our investigation was never about any one president, nor was it about being punitive or malicious. It was about the integrity of the presidency and the integrity of our institutions.

That’s what the taxpayer deserves.

Richard Neal is a Democratic US representative from Massachusetts.