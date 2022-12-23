Living without compromise, dying in their truth

Of the trans and gender-nonconforming people killed this year, most were victims of gun violence . They ranged in age from 17 to 50 , a majority in their 20s and 30s. With seven known deaths, July was the deadliest month. From its small towns to its teeming cities, Pennsylvania recorded the most killings of any state, with at least five. As predictable as it is heartbreaking, most of the dead are trans people of color, especially Black trans women.

So far at least 37 trans and gender-nonconforming people have been killed in 2022. Every year those words — “at least” — nearly buckle under the weight of names we’ll never know. That’s because victims are routinely misgendered by law enforcement and in media reports. This makes an accurate count nearly impossible, but trans community activists and LGBTQ advocacy groups do the best they can to recognize and honor the dead.

Families’ struggles to fully accept their loved ones play out in obituaries and memorial services. Trying to learn more about those who were killed, I’ve combed through comments on mortuary memorial pages and watched funerals online. In eulogies some relatives refer to the deceased by birth names and pronouns. Yet a poster-sized portrait and sometimes an open casket itself show the person who died as they wanted to live — fierce in their truth and without compromise.

Whether in a social media post or in a family member’s remembrances, what always comes through is that those who died are loved and mourned deeply. For the final time this year, I’m devoting one of my columns to those lost to anti-trans violence — not how they died, but how they lived.

Regina “Mya” Allen, 35, on Aug. 29 in Milwaukee: Allen was an active member of SHEBA — Sisters Helping Each Other Battle Adversity — a support and empowerment group for Black transgender women in Milwaukee. “You were a part of this sisterhood and inspired many girls to pursue their own transition,” the group posted on its Facebook page.

Semaj Billingslea, 33, on Sept. 21, in Jacksonville, Fla.: A graduate of the Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy, Billingslea was an entrepreneur who started his own cleaning business and was deeply devoted to his faith. Tahlmage Billingslea called his son “larger than life.”

Tiffany Banks, 25, on Oct. 1 in Miami: To her family and friends, Banks was “the light that would brighten up anyone’s darkest day.” She loved to sing and dance, and in her presence there was “never a dull moment.”

Kelly Loving, 40, on Nov. 19 in Colorado Springs, Colo.: In Memphis where she lived, Loving was a “trans mom” who offered support and compassion to those in her community. “She got us our rights today by being a leader, by not giving up and not caring what people think,” Natalee Skye Bingham, Loving’s friend, said. Another friend, Ariel Hill, said, “If it wasn’t for her, I would have never learned how to live my life, be free, be Ariel.”

Daniel Aston, 28, on Nov. 19 in Colorado Springs: Long before he anointed himself as the “Master of Silly Business,” Aston loved to make people laugh. As a child he donned costumes and hats and got his friends to act in the plays he wrote. He brought that same joy to Club Q, where he worked as a bartender and often performed. ″He lit up a room, always smiling, always happy and silly,” Sabrina Aston, his mother, said.

Diamond Jackson-McDonald, 27, on Nov. 24 in Philadelphia: Linda Jackson said her daughter was “my rock, my shoulder, my child whom I love with every inch . . . of what I have left to give.”

Mar’Quis Jackson, 33, on Dec. 14 in Philadelphia: Known to family and close friends as “MJ,” Jackson was a transgender rights activist who, his friend Sharree Harvey said, was “full of life and love” and “would get the party started anywhere.”

