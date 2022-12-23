Blue Jays ship top prospect Gabriel Moreno to Diamondbacks for slugging outfielder Daulton Varsho

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks acquired one of the top prospects in baseball, adding catcher Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in a Friday swap that sent slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 22-year-old Moreno made the majors last year with the Blue Jays, hitting .319 with a homer in 69 at-bats. The 29-year-old Gurriel is a five-year veteran who hit .291 with five homers and 32 doubles last season.

The Blue Jays get the versatile Varsho, who was arguably the best player on the Diamondbacks last season, when the 26-year-old hit a career-high 27 homers. He is an excellent defender in the outfield who also has the ability to play catcher.