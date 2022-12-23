Evaluating the state of Boston’s pro sports teams in 2022

OK, here is my annual State of the Teams evaluations, presented, as always, in alphabetical order.

The 21st century has been very, very good to the sports fans hereabouts. If our teams aren’t winning championships they’re at least going to the finals. And we’ve certainly got two more possibilities for the spring of 2023 with the Bruins and Celtics.

We’re approaching the fourth anniversary of our last Duck Boat parade. Don’t expect anyone outside of New England to feel sorry for us.

Bruins

If you’re watching on TV, be judicious with your timing of bathroom breaks. You might miss a goal.

It’s not just that the Bruins are winning; they’re burying the ‘ol biscuit at a dizzying rate. Through the first 32 games they had scored five or more goals 12 times, six thrice and seven once. Yes, I know scoring is up throughout the league. We’ve seen 7s, 8s, and even a 9. But this type of scoring hasn’t been seen locally since the heyday of Orr, Espo & Co.

So far, what’s not to like about this team? Despite beginning the season without Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk they set a record for consecutive home wins to start a season and it’s been pretty much a joyride. Nobody ever said Bruce Cassidy was a bad coach but the feeling was that a new voice was needed, and not solely to placate Jake DeBrusk. They sure are buying whatever it is that Jim Montgomery is selling.

Montgomery has the Bruins off to an extraordinary start. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

David Pastrnak is a big-time scorer. Patrice Bergeron keeps rolling along. Taylor Hall has been revived. Oh, and welcome back, David Krejci. I could go on and on citing worthy contributors, but one I simply must acknowledge is Hampus Lindholm, a big, rugged defenseman.

Finally, if you’re thinking about hoisting the Stanley Cup you must have requisite goaltending. Is there a better two-headed goaltending monster than Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman right now?

I don’t want to get too giddy, but don’t you wish the Stanley Cup playoffs could start right now?

Celtics

It was almost too good to be true, especially when they were up by 45 in Phoenix. You knew they couldn’t have been that good. And they weren’t.

The Celtics can indeed be very good. But they were getting off to that sensational start in large measure to unreal 3-point shooting, which is basketball’s version of living and/or dying by the sword when those shots stop falling. They may have reached a point where a Plan B is needed.

Under Joe Mazzulla they have flipped their image from being a standout defensive team to being a sometimes overpowering offensive team. If they are to enjoy a fruitful spring they will have to regain that defensive edge, which, of course, is where Robert Williams III comes in. They will not go very far in the playoffs without a marauding Robert Williams III.

Speaking of Mazzulla, isn’t it impressive the way the team has responded to him in the aftermath of the stunning dismissal of Ime Udoka? Of course, it was encouraging when his first major public endorsement came from Jayson Tatum. We all knew there would have to be some sort of necessary crisis management, and losing back-to-back home games was his first challenge.

Can Jayson Tatum and the Celtics rebound from their latest slide? Barry Chin/Globe Staff

One occasional area of weakness is rebounding. Games have been lost on the offensive boards. That has to stop.

But don’t get me wrong. We should all love this team. I have one minor nitpick and I know I’m not alone. I wish Coach Mazzulla could find a few minutes here or there for Payton Pritchard.

Patriots

Bill Parcells frequently said “You are what your record says you are.” In some cases, he couldn’t be more wrong. In the case of the 2022 New England Patriots he would be 1,000 percent correct.

They entered Saturday’s Cincinnati game at 7-7, and that’s who they are. They’re just blah.

The offense has sputtered to the point where you hope the team goes on defense, where it may have a better chance to score. There is one, and only one, bright spot and that is Rhamondre Stevenson. This bulldozing kid from Oklahoma is a 2004 Corey Dillon clone. If you plan on tackling him, it must be with a full commitment. Generally, it takes two or three defenders to bring him down.

A million or so words have been written about the Offensive Coordinator mess since Bill Belichick (reluctantly) revealed his plan during training camp. It’s a case of colossal Belichick arrogance. He’s not going to admit he made a mistake, and he doesn’t care what you or me or anyone in the league thinks. I wouldn’t exactly hold my breath waiting for Bob Kraft to weigh in on the matter, either.

Rhamondre Stevenson has been a bright spot for the Patriots. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

It was a great run while it lasted, but the fact is that NFL reality has taken hold. The New England Patriots are now JOA (Just Another Opponent).

Red Sox

Whoever thought it would come to this? Your beloved Boston Red Sox are merely a subsidiary of something called the Fenway Sports Group, no more important to current management than the Liverpool Football Club, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, or a half-dozen other concerns.

Am I wrong? Then come out, John Henry, and tell me I’m wrong. Tell us what’s been going on.

People like to hoot on Chaim Bloom. It seems to me he is merely fulfilling his mandate. Don’t overspend. Don’t bestow multiyear big money contracts on stars. Shop at the bargain basement.

There isn’t much I can tell any Red Sox fan he or she doesn’t already know. Mookie Betts was perhaps the most gifted all-around player in Red Sox history. He’s gone. Xander Bogaerts was the Patrice Bergeron of baseball, an elegant clinician on the field and the consummate leader inside the locker room. He’s gone. Ah, but don’t we always have “payroll flexibility?” Don’t forget that.

Signing Justin Turner? That’s a good thing, not a great thing. Signing Kenley Jansen? Probably the same. Now here really is a good thing. Be it known that Chris Martin struck out 74 and walked 5 last year. Bravo, Chaim!

What does 2023 hold for Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox? Barry Chin/Globe Staff

As for Masataka Yoshida, your new leadoff man and left fielder, management will tout his Japanese career .419 OBP and .957 OPS. Others in baseball say not to be fooled. We’ll see.

The future of Rafael Devers? Let’s just say we should enjoy every swing. This year.

Revolution

From 65 points and a Supporters Shield first-place finish in 2021 to 47 points, a 10th-place finish and thus no playoff appearance in 2022 … that’s the sobering reality of the New England Revolution.

It was just a rough year, starting with such defectors as Matt Turner, recently seen as the US goalkeeper in the World Cup.

Carles Gil is still here, and that’s a good thing. Bruce Arena is still the coach, and that’s always a very good thing.

Hopes are high for Bobby Wood, a distinguished striker who comes here after recent service with Real Salt Lake. He is recuperating from an adductor injury, but says he is excited to once again play for Arena, who coached him on the national team. “I’m just excited to shown the Revs that I’m still the player I am, and just help the team as much as possible,” he said.

Carles Gil figures to be a key piece of the puzzle again for the Revs. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The fan base remains solid. The Revs drew 360,852 to Gillette last year, pretty good for the post-COVID comeback.

Perhaps some day they’ll actually get their own place. They’ve earned one.





Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com.