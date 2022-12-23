EMass wrestling: In winning back-to-back titles at Sons of Italy tournament, Gloucester’s Jayden Toppan headlines Athletes of the Week

Thomas Brown, Chelmsford — The 6-foot-4-inch, 260-pound sophomore, off to a dominant 7-0 start, needed just 83 seconds to win his four heavyweight bouts this week.

Cole Glenn, Central Catholic — The sophomore avenged a loss by pin against Tewksbury, winning at 106 in the Sons of Italy tournament in Wilmington. as Central Catholic finished first as a team.

Nathan Lipski, Oliver Ames — The senior captain went 5-0 at the Marshfield Superquad earning four first-period pins and a major decision at 145 to help the Tigers to a 4-1 showing over the weekend.