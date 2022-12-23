EMass wrestling: In winning back-to-back titles at Sons of Italy tournament, Gloucester’s Jayden Toppan headlines Athletes of the Week

Thomas Brown, Chelmsford — The 6-foot-4-inch, 260-pound sophomore, off to a dominant 7-0 start, needed just 83 seconds to win his four heavyweight bouts this week.
Cole Glenn, Central Catholic — The sophomore avenged a loss by pin against Tewksbury, winning at 106 in the Sons of Italy tournament in Wilmington. as Central Catholic finished first as a team.
Nathan Lipski, Oliver Ames — The senior captain went 5-0 at the Marshfield Superquad earning four first-period pins and a major decision at 145 to help the Tigers to a 4-1 showing over the weekend.
Joe Tavares, Methuen — The sophomore won all his matches by fall in the first period, taking victory at 120 in the Anthony Lisitano Memorial Tournament at Wakefield.
Michael Thomas, Melrose — The sophomore earned pins in all three of his matchups at Sons of Italy, adding a tournament championship to his 8-0 season start.
Sid Tildsley and James Tildsley, Shawsheen — The brotherly duo from Billerica took two championship victories at Sons of Italy, with the sophomore Sid taking 138 and the freshman James taking 132. The Rams earned a runner-up finish as a team.
Jayden Toppan, Gloucester — The junior became the first wrestler from Gloucester to become back-to-back champion at Sons of Italy, winning the 220-pound weight class and improving to 7-0 on the season. His twin brother Michael (7-1 on the season) took second place at 195.
