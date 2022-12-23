Jack Conklin agrees to four-year extension with Browns

New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league’s gambling policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved. The former NFL wide receiver did not coach in the Jets’ 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Austin’s attorney and agent William P. Deni Jr. said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Austin did not gamble on football. “The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports,” Deni said. “Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the gambling policy for NFL personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL’s investigation. He is appealing his suspension. Per the NFL’s gambling policy for personnel, wagering on sports — even if not NFL games — is a violation.

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin recently made it clear that he didn’t want to leave Cleveland or the Browns. Turns out, the feeling was mutual. Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension to stay with the Browns, who continue to invest in their solid offensive line, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. Conklin was in the final season of a $42 million, three-year contract he got in 2020 as a free agent. He’ll sign the deal when it becomes finalized in the coming days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Rams’ Aaron Donald (high ankle sprain) unlikely to return

Aaron Donald is unlikely to return to the Rams’ defense this season. Donald will miss his fourth straight game with a high ankle sprain Sunday when the Rams (4-10) host the Broncos. Coach Sean McVay admitted that his seven-time All-Pro lineman and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year isn’t expected to play in the final two meaningless games of the Rams’ disastrous Super Bowl title defense. The 31-year-old Donald had never missed a game due to injury in his NFL career before this disappointing end to his ninth season. He has a career-low five sacks in 11 games, but was still named to his ninth Pro Bowl this week.

Advertisement

Packers’ Elgton Jenkins signs 4-year extension

Green Bay’s Elgton Jenkins has signed a contract extension that assures the Packers won’t lose one of the NFL’s most versatile offensive linemen to free agency. Terms of the deal, announced Friday, were not disclosed but a person familiar with the situation says Jenkins received a four-year extension with a base value of $68 million that could go up to $74 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced at the time. “The team always told me — the coaches and the people upstairs — how much they liked me and how much they wanted me to be here, and I wanted to be here as well,” Jenkins told reporters after the Packers’ Friday afternoon practice. “So I felt like something was going to get done. The time just had to be right.” Jenkins’s contract had been set to expire at the end of the season.

Advertisement

Bears shut down CB Jaylon Johnson

The Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the AFC East-leading Bills. Second-round pick Kyler Gordon and undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones figure to be the top two cornerbacks as the Bears deal with star quarterback Josh Allen and two good receivers in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The Bills rank second overall on offense, fifth in passing and fourth in scoring. Johnson, a second-round draft pick in 2020, had seven pass breakups in 11 games. The Bears (3-11) also placed cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) on injured reserve and activated running back Khalil Herbert, who missed four games with a hip injury. … Mortgage company executive Mat Ishbia has ended his attempt to purchase the Washington Commanders after reaching an agreement this week to buy the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.

Advertisement



