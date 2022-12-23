Pateince pays off as 3-pointers finally start to fall, and other observations from Celtics win over Timberwolves

And as if the skies cleared and the sun broke through, the 3-pointers started falling. The Celtics drained five in the fourth period, including back-to-back triples from Brown and Al Horford to overcome the Timberwolves, 121-109, at TD Garden.

And they used basic basketball and the brilliance of Jaylen Brown to break out of their weeklong offensive slump. Ball movement, cutting to the basket, and attacking the rim led to an 8-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

It was as if the Celtics had to pay a 2-point toll for the threes to finally fall. Boston spent Friday night clanging threes and making twos during their tussle with the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Celtics snapped their three-game losing streak in a game they really had to earn. The Timberwolves led, 72-64, with eight minutes left in the third period before Boston used a 27-16 run to take the lead for good.

Brown scored 36 points, 23 in the fourth quarter, as the Celtics blew the game open with an 18-5 run midway through the final period. Jayson Tatum, who struggled with his jumper throughout the game, made his first three with 2:53 left in the game and breathed a sigh of relief.

Still, the Celtics were 13 for 46 from the 3-point line, including a combined 4 for 19 from Tatum and Brown. Derrick White broke out of a slump with 18 points while Horford added 17, including five 3-pointers.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards looked unstoppable through three quarters but never got untracked in the fourth, finishing with 30 points. D’Angelo Russell added 21 but just 3 after halftime.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics played considerably harder than Wednesday’s loss to the Pacers but the 3-point shot remained an issue. Horford swished a long ball at the buzzer to end the third quarter, increasing Boston’s 3-pointer percentage to 24.2 (7 for 24). Brown and Tatum were a combined 0 for 11 through three quarters and while White was more productive scoring, he missed all three of his attempts.

▪ Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he believes his players lacked effort at times Wednesday because they were discouraged by bad breaks and missed shots. He acknowledged the Celtics did not play hard during their 71-43 first-half drubbing by Indiana but was impressed with how they responded in the second half.

▪ Marcus Smart returned after missing Wednesday’s loss with a non-COVID illness and hit two early 3-pointers. Smart is another Celtic in a slump, missing 37 of 53 3-point attempts this month and shooting 41.1 percent from the field. But he made his impact early with hustle plays and the offense operated more cohesively while he was on the floor.

▪ It’s been a tough stretch for Sam Hauser, who entered Friday shooting 28.2 percent from the 3-point line in December. He played six first-half minutes, missed both of his 3-point attempts (each open looks), and committed three fouls. Opposing teams are going at Hauser defensivelyand he was left to defend Edwards on several occasions in the first half. If Hauser isn’t knocking down open 3-point looks, it’s hard to keep him on the floor because he is a defensive liability.

▪ Brown remained in the game despite a second-quarter collision with Minnesota’s Bryn Forbes. Brown was struck in the mouth by Forbes’s hand and was down for several moments. Brown sustained a cut in his mouth while Forbes sustained a hand laceration.

▪ Tatum is one of the Celtics mired in the slump and his frustration is beginning to show. There have been times throughout his career where he just misses open looks from the 3-point line. Such was the case Friday when he missed four in the first half, and he was visibly upset. Tatum led the Celtics with 10 points at halftime but 4 of those came on free throws.

▪ The Celtics were without Robert Williams because of a non-COVID illness. The timing could not have been worse because the Celtics were facing one of the best rim-protecting centers in the NBA in Rudy Gobert. Mazzulla went with Horford as the starting center and Luke Kornet as the first big man off the bench.

