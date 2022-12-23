Just because Bailey Zappe has returned to his backup role with the Patriots doesn’t mean his focus has changed

Since then, Mac Jones has returned to the top of the depth chart and Bailey Zappe has returned to his understudy role, which includes helping to run the scout team and being ready if called upon.

FOXBOROUGH — It’s been two months — and 10 games — since “Zappe fever” gripped Patriots Nation, when a rookie quarterback spearheaded back-to-back wins against the Lions and Browns.

“I’m just trying to stay the same person, trying to be clear with this team, trying to do everything I can to help this team win, whether that’s on the field or whatever it is,” Zappe said this week. “That’s the way I am. That’s the way I’m built, and that’s the way I’m going to be for these next two weeks or however long we have. I think the biggest thing for us is just taking them one week at a time and going from there.”

Zappe has been a starting quarterback for the better part of a decade going back to his days at East Victoria (Texas) High, to Houston Baptist, and through his record-setting season at Western Kentucky.

During his one season running the Hilltoppers’ offense, he set FBS season records for passing yards (5,967) and touchdown passes (62). Those marks were held by B.J. Symonds (5,833), and Joe Burrow (60), who coincidentally will be on the opposite sideline Saturday with the Bengals in town.

Adjusting to a backup role can be challenging, but Zappe has handled the transition professionally.

“I think the only thing that really changes is just that you don’t get 100 percent of the reps, like you usually did when you were in college and you started every game,” said Zappe, who has completed 65 of 92 passes for 781 yards with 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in four games this season. “When you prepare throughout the week, whether it’s watching film, meetings, walkthroughs, all that stuff, you do the same as you would if you’re a starter. That’s the mentality that I have. I try to do everything I can to help this team win.”

Part of that preparation is observing while Jones is running the offense during games and especially at practice.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Zappe said. “I sit back there pretty much every single play with [quarterbacks coach] Joe Judge and I go through the whole play. I go through the reads. Everything that goes into all of our plays, I go through that with Joe and whoever’s standing by me here. I try to go through it all.”

The mental reps are critical, Zappe said. He says they are a big reason he was able to successfully run the offense during his starter’s stint.

“Oh, 100 percent,” he said. “Of course, physical reps, you really want physical reps, but being able to have mental reps, being able to go through it mentally, will help speed the game up. I think that’s what correlated, so whenever I was in there those four games, and I may continue doing that, continue to get better every day.”

Another important aspect of any backup signal-caller’s job is running the scout team, mimicking the styles of upcoming opposing quarterbacks to give the defense good looks. Zappe looks at those opportunities not only as a chance to help his defense but to hone his own skills.

“Coach [Bill] Belichick and Joe, they kind of tell me what to do, and I play like how I play usually. Of course, there’s some tweaks in there that I have to do for the defense, but other than that, that’s reps for me to show what I can do. I try to take advantage of those as much as possible. Whenever I’m able to get those reps, I try to do as much as I can for the defense and the team.”

In addition to film study, Zappe also checks in with the defensive staff to see what’s needed.

“They let me know certain things, certain looks that they want me to make on certain plays. Other than that, I’m really just focused on the other team’s defense,” he said.

On game days, Zappe intently watches the offense and also participates in the between-series meetings, where fixes and adjustments are being discussed.

“Most of the time, even when I was playing, I was just sitting there listening, just basically learning from those guys. Being surrounded by Joe Judge, Matty [Patricia], and Coach Belichick, to be able to listen from those guys and be able to hear how they view the game, it’s amazing,” said Zappe. “I’m able to learn from those guys, and that’s kind of what I do. I sit there and listen, and I throw my two cents in there every once in a while, but most of the time I just listen.”

All of Zappe’s experiences — before and after becoming the 13th quarterback drafted during the Belichick era — have helped build the confidence he exudes and why he feels he’ll be ready when and if he’s called on again.

“I’m 100 percent confident in myself, but like I’ve said multiple times, I’ll do whatever I can to help the team win, whether it’s on the field, off the field,” Zappe said. “Whatever that’s asked of me, whatever Coach Belichick wants me to do, I’ll do it … whatever I’m needed to do, I’ll do it to help the team win.”

