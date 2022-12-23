Lakers suffer another blow as Anthony Davis out indefinitely with stress injury in his foot

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot, the Los Angeles Lakers confirmed.

Davis will miss his fourth straight game Friday night when the Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets. He was injured last week during a win over Denver when he landed awkwardly underneath the basket.

The Lakers provided no clarity on the specific nature of Davis' injury or a timetable for his return, saying only that updates “will be provided when appropriate.”