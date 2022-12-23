fb-pixel Skip to main content
NBA

Lakers suffer another blow as Anthony Davis out indefinitely with stress injury in his foot

By Associated PressUpdated December 23, 2022, 34 minutes ago
Anthony Davis (center) will be in street clothes after suffering a foot injury, just as he and Russell Westbrook (left) and LeBron James (right) seemed to have found a rhythm together.Christian Petersen/Getty

LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot, the Los Angeles Lakers confirmed.

Davis will miss his fourth straight game Friday night when the Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets. He was injured last week during a win over Denver when he landed awkwardly underneath the basket.

The Lakers provided no clarity on the specific nature of Davis' injury or a timetable for his return, saying only that updates “will be provided when appropriate.”

Davis missed more than half of Los Angeles’ games due to various injuries over the previous two seasons, and the star big man’s latest significant injury is a major blow to the Lakers’ hopes of contention. Los Angeles had won 10 of 16 with Davis playing superbly over the previous 4½ weeks before his current injury.

Advertisement

Davis is averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds this season, the best totals of his four seasons with the Lakers. He is also contributing 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocked shots per game.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video