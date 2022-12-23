Raising its compete level, No. 4 Arlington hockey topples BC High with a four-goal third period onslaught

“The one thing that we did better was match their compete level,” said Messuri. “(BC High coach John) Flaherty has them playing so hard. We were able to match that in the third and that allowed some of our skill to kick in. Skill is a wasted talent if the compete level isn’t there.”

Fourth-ranked Arlington adjusted appropriately, being hard on pucks to trigger a four-goal outburst and pull away and notch a 5-1 nonleague win over No. 9 BC High.

Entering the third period, Arlington hockey coach John Messuri knew that his Spy Ponders needed to increase their compete level.

Senior forward Jake Russell and junior Killian Wright each tallied a goal and an assist to pace the scoring. Senior Stefanos Sotiropoulos, sophomore Liam Gore, and freshman Evan Jones joined in on the fun, each scoring in the final frame.

Senior netminder Jake Davies made 24 saves, including a plethora on the penalty kill when the Eagles generated opportunities.

“Our goalie stood on his head,” said Messuri. “They could have been ahead three or four to one, the kid played that good.”

Senior defenseman Ryan Jones anchored the play on the back end, stifling opportunities and creating turnovers.

“He’s playing really well,” said Messuri. “He’s controlling the game for us. He’s like our [Hampus] Lindholm right now. It’s great because he was a forward when he got here and he hasn’t complained once. He’s a great leader, he’s been outstanding.”

Sophomore Pete Luecke provided the lone tally for the Eagles (1-1-1). The Spy Ponders (4-0-0) return to action to face No. 12 Reading (3-0-0) on Dec. 31 in a matchup of Middlesex League Liberty Division powers.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.