Review concludes that Concussion Checklist was followed properly for DeVante Parker’s injury

Parker was ultimately removed from the game before playing a snap and diagnosed with a concussion. He missed last week’s loss to the Raiders and will miss Saturday’s game against the Bengals.

Parker came up wobbly after being driven into the turf, and stumbled several times as he tried to take his stance for the next play. It appeared that Parker would have played in the next snap if not for teammate Nelson Agholor getting the attention of the officials and Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury stopping the play with a challenge flag.

A joint review by the NFL and NFL Players Association released Friday determined that the league’s Game Day Concussion Checklist was followed properly when Patriots receiver DeVante Parker suffered a concussion against the Cardinals Dec. 12.

Advertisement

Last week at the NFL owners’ meeting in Dallas, Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said, “Let’s let all the facts emerge. I don’t think all the facts are out there.”

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The NFL-NFLPA joint review determined that protocols were followed properly and the concussion spotters were in the process of calling down to stop the game when Kingsbury threw his challenge flag.

“The documents and interviews established that one of the spotters was engaged with the Patriots medical staff regarding a prior injury when the play occurred,” the NFL and NFLPA said in a statement. “The other certified athletic trainer spotter observed the play as it occurred, heard the broadcasters’ commentary in real time, and immediately informed his colleague of the need to review the play for a potential head injury.

“During the approximately 20 seconds that elapsed before play was stopped, both spotters requested the replay, reviewed that game video to confirm the player received an impact to the head and exhibited post-injury behavior, and concluded a mandatory evaluation was necessary. The spotters were in the process of calling a Medical Timeout when play was stopped due to the Cardinals throwing a challenge flag. The spotters then advised the Patriots medical staff that the player required a concussion evaluation pursuant to the Protocol.

Advertisement

“The club’s medical staff removed the player from the field and evaluated him, together with the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant. As required under the Protocol, the spotters’ booth provided injury video to the sideline medical personnel, who diagnosed the player with a concussion. The parties are satisfied that the player would not have participated in another play even if the Cardinals had not challenged the play.”

The NFL and NFLPA also commended Agholor for helping the situation.

“The ability of various individuals to trigger a concussion evaluation is a critical component of the Concussion protocol,” read the statement.

Snap judgments for roster

The Patriots announced that they placed long snapper Joe Cardona on injured reserve and signed Tucker Addington to take his place on the 53-man roster from the practice squad. It will end a streak of 127 regular-season games played by Cardona.

The Patriots elevated kicker Tristan Vizcaino and tight end Scotty Washington to the active roster from the practice squad. Washington, who is a converted wide receiver, spent the 2020 season on the Bengals’ practice squad, as well as some of 2021. Washington went to training camp with Cincinnati this past summer before being released Aug. 22.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.