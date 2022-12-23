Willie McGinest issues statement saying he’s ‘embarrassed’ following arrest after brawl

McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon related to the Dec. 9 attack. He turned himself in and was booked before he posted his $30,000 bail.

A video showed McGinest, among others, beating up a man at Delilah in West Hollywood. McGinest and the group he was appeared to throw punches at the other man for nearly 30 seconds before McGinest appeared to pick up and hit him with a bottle multiple times.

Patriots icon Willie McGinest apologized for his actions during a December brawl at a Los Angeles restaurant that led to his arrest earlier this week.

Advertisement

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood,” McGinest said in a statement on Friday. “To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred.

“Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become. It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened.

“This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection — mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”

Advertisement

NFL Network, where McGinest has worked as an analyst since 2009, suspended the former Patriots linebacker amid the investigation.