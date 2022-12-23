Wrestling notebook: Natick captain Shaun McLaughlin has not let his physical difference prevent him from achieving success

Committed to attend Roger Williams University, he has never allowed his physical shortcoming to hold him back on the wrestling mat, where he has compiled a 78-14 high school record, including a second-place finish at the Division 1 States and an eighth-place result at the All-State championship last season.

It is suited for McLaughlin, whose right leg ends just below the knee. McLaughlin’s physical challenge stemmed from amniotic band syndrome from before he was born.

Shaun McLaughlin is among the best high school wrestlers in Massachusetts. The Natick senior captain has a style that is unique.

Last weekend, McLaughlin was the runner-up at the Sons of Italy Tournament in Wilmington, dropping a 1-0 match to Shawsheen’s highly-touted freshman James Tildsley in the 132 final.

“My parents [Jim and Sara] played a big role [in my athletic career], they’ve helped me try out different sports and provided me with the opportunities to wrestle at all these places that I’ve wrestled at,” McLaughlin said. “All the coaches that have helped me and shown me how I can wrestle with a different style than everyone else.”

McLaughlin chose to wrestle because he couldn’t play other sports without his prosthetic leg. Natick coach Bob Anniballi, knew McLaughlin was special from the first time he met him, working with the youngster in an elementary school wrestling program. When he enrolled at Natick High, McLaughlin’s 46-7 record was the most wins for a freshman in program history.

Shaun McLaughlin, said Natick coach Bob Anniballi, "knows where he is at all times in the match . . . You can teach skills, you can be a great athlete, but if you can’t manage a match . . . there’s only so much you can do.” REBA SALDANHA

Shaun McLaughlin pinned his Weymouth opponent in less than a minute at Natick High Wednesday night. REBA SALDANHA

“He’s got a high wrestling IQ,” said Anniballi, in his 34th season. “He knows where he is at all times in the match . . . You can teach skills, you can be a great athlete, but if you can’t manage a match . . . there’s only so much you can do.”

Unlike his opponents, McLaughlin starts his matches on his knees, which he said has its advantages and disadvantages.

“It’s nice being low, but it’s also a disadvantage because [opponents] can get on my head super easily,” he said. “In a way, I can get into shots more easily than they can.”

At the start of a match, McLaughlin often tries an ankle pick or a low single, moves that seize upon his advantage of being lower than his opponent and involves grabbing an opponent’s leg for the takedown.

“What he’s been able to do really well is make people wrestle his style and bring people to his level,” Anniballi said. “That’s a big part of his success. We showed him that it’s important that he controls the guy on his feet, [and] not let him get in space, because he wants to close the gap and get in tight.”

Another of McLaughlin’s calling cards is a move called “The Dump,” where he pulls on an opponent’s arms and lifts their legs when they grab his head.

“Last season, I probably hit it in almost 50 percent of my matches,” McLaughlin said. “If they went on my head I’d go right to ‘The Dump’ and it would work on a lot of kids.”

McLaughlin is one of five senior captains, along with Louie Linton (126 pounds; 8-2 record), Michael Anniballi (160; 9-1), Tucker Vician (182; 8-2), Bennett Sonneborn (195; 6-0), who have wrestled together since elementary school.

“I would much rather do it with this group over anyone else,” Linton said. “A lot of them I’ve grown up with, not just wrestling but in school. Great energy with the team, and with the five of us.”

Linton, who is McLaughlin’s sparring partner, said it was different practicing with McLaughlin, and getting to his level, but dealing with McLaughlin’s upper body strength has helped him prepare to face stronger opponents.

“He’s just got a lot of upper body strength,” Linton said. “He’s insane at pull ups. Whenever there’s a bigger guy or someone who’s just super strong, I’m a little more used to it.

“He’s one of my best friends,” he added. “He’s one of the best kids I’ve ever met. Great leader, perfect captain, kind of guy who leads by example.”

Anniballi said he often forgets McLaughlin is missing half his right leg, and coaches him up just like anyone else.

“There’s no secret strategy,” Anniballi said. “He wrestles his match. Like anyone else, he conforms to his abilities. To me he’s a state finalist last year, he’s not someone who has a partial missing limb.

“It’s not in our vernacular.”

Shaun McLaughlin (left), chatting with Natick teammate Tucker Vician, has compiled a 78-14 career record. “There’s no secret strategy," said Natick coach Bob Anniballi . “He wrestles his match." REBA SALDANHA

Near falls

▪ Shannon Tran was preparing for her junior varsity matches when Oliver Ames coach John McKeon told her she’d compete on varsity against Toll Gate (R.I.) The sophomore didn’t miss a beat, jumped up from 106 to 113, and earned a crucial three points at the end of Oliver Ames’ 39-38 victory.

Coach John McKeon knew the final matchup would be a forfeit for OA, but didn’t tell Tran he needed three points from her to win. She came back from a 9-5 deficit in the third period of her match against Matt Siravo to win 10-9, with three back points coming right at the whistle.

“Things were relatively bleak for the team. We needed someone to step up,” McKeon said. “She always had a pretty good throw and she hit that throw beautifully to give our team a chance to win. It was really fun watching her teammates get excited for her.”

With the last three points coming at the final whistle, the team thought they’d lost the match to Toll Gate. When it dawned on them, they cheered and lifted Tran in the air.

“It was almost a little funny,” McKeon said. “Our team’s pretty smart, but they were kind of dumbfounded. Even our assistant coaches were nervous looking. She got her hand raised by the referee and the sideline went crazy.”

▪ St. John’s Prep senior Tyler Knox became the second wrestler from Massachusetts to win the Beast of the East tournament (after Belmont Hill’s Phil Conigliaro in 2016) at the University of Delaware on Dec. 18. He defeated Caedyn Ricciardi of St. Peter Prep in the 132 final by a 7-4 decision, after finding himself in the unusual position of trailing after the first round (3-2).

“It’s tough to see guys score points on me, but at that level it’s hard to stay defensive,” Knox said. “The first takedown he got was off of one of my attacks. I felt really good in neutral on my feet. I knew I could get to my attacks.”

As he earned the championship at a tournament where he saw his role models competing when he was younger, Knox couldn’t help but give a smile as he walked back to the center.

“To go there myself and win it really means something special to me,” said Knox, who plans to wrestle next at the Doc Buchanan tournament Jan. 6-7 in Clovis, Calif. He is not competing for St. John’s Prep this season.

▪ Excel Academy Charter (Chelsea) claimed its first tournament victory in program history at the Cape Cod Early Bird Tournament in Sandwich with 174 points. Coach Brad Lewis created the program in 2016, and after a season spent competing as a junior varsity program followed by a lost year to COVID-19, this ranks as the fifth season as a varsity program.

Excel Academy had nine medalists, including a pair of top finishers in seniors Luke Etheridge (152 pounds) and Jaden Richemond (220). A backup for three seasons, Richemond came through with the win that made the difference, giving Excel that push to overtake Whitman-Hanson (160 points).

“Just as the season started, his approach to his matches is so technically sound and patient,” Lewis said of Richemond. “He’s really intentional with all he’s doing on the mat, there’s no wasted energy or wasted motion. He’s someone everyone likes to watch.”

▪ The Phillips Andover girls are nationally ranked at No. 28 in USA Wrestling’s early season poll.The team is led by sophomore Daniella Nugent (No. 19 at 132) and senior Tayla Tildsley (No. 24 at 144).

“To go from just being excited that there was a girls’ division we could enter [in 2020] to having six All-Americans and three returning champions was really exciting,” said coach Kassie Archambault. “It was a testament to all the hard work they put in growing women’s wrestling in New England prep schools.”

▪ The Merrimack Valley Conference dominated last weekend’s tournaments, with Central Catholic taking the Sons of Italy, Methuen winning the Anthony Lisitano Memorial, Lowell the top dog at the Wayland Holiday, and Chelmsford the champion at the Tyngsborough Big Red.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.