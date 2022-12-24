Patti LuPone joins cast of ‘WandaVision’ spinoff

No details have been released on what characters LuPone and Plaza will play in the miniseries.

LuPone will join a cast that includes Kathryn Hahn, reprising her role from “WandaVision” as Agatha Harkness, and Aubrey Plaza of “The White Lotus” and “Parks and Recreation.”

Musical-theater powerhouse Patti LuPone will star in “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” a “WandaVision” spinoff on Disney+.

LuPone won her third Tony Award this year for her performance as the jaded Joanne in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s “Company.” She had previously won for “Evita” and “Gypsy.”

But she is no stranger to the small screen. From 1989 to 1993, LuPone starred in the drama series “Life Goes On.” A partial list of her TV credits over the decades includes “Frasier,” “30 Rock,” “Will & Grace,” “Girls,” “Ugly Betty,” “American Horror Story,” “Pose,” “Hollywood,” “Penny Dreadful,” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

Advertisement

LuPone announced recently that she was giving up her Actors Equity card. In a statement in October, she said: “When the run of ‘Company’ ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be on stage for a very long time. And at that point I made the decision to resign from Equity.”

The cast of “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” will feature Kathryn Hahn, pictured here in “WandaVision." Disney+ via AP





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.