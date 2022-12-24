Some of the best places to get Chinese food around Boston

(We called to make sure they’d all be open Christmas Day.)

Whether it’s a Christmas Eve tradition, a Christmas Day go-to for folks who’d rather not cook or don’t celebrate the holiday, here’s a look at some places in and around Boston to find the best Chinese food.

Tis’ the season to order takeout — specifically, Chinese takeout. The tradition of ordering Chinese food around the holidays is a potent one, and dates back to the days when Chinese restaurants were the only ones open on Christmas Day.

Dumpling House, Cambridge

From the owners of the beloved and now-closed Gourmet Dumpling House in Chinatown, Dumpling House in Cambridge offers a vast menu of handmade dumplings, hot Sichuan specialties, and dishes made with crustaceans from a live lobster tank, the Globe has reported.

950 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, dumplinghousema.com; 617-661-8066

Shabu Zen, Chinatown

People line up at this bustling Japanese eatery for authentic, do-it-yourself tabletop hot-pot feasts. Shabu Zen offers a variety of meats, seafood, and vegetables that are meant to be cooked to order right at your table.

16 Tyler St, Boston, shabuzen.com; 617-292-8828

China Pearl, Quincy

While their downtown Boston location is currently closed due to renovations, folks who have a hankering for dim sum from China Pearl can find it in Quincy. China Pearl is known for its wide range of dim sum options and traditional dishes.

237 Quincy Ave, Quincy, chinapearlrestaurants.com, 617-773-9838

Taiwan Cafe, Chinatown

In 2004, the Globe hailed this restaurant’s “delightful” atmosphere and wide variety of dishes, including a simple plate of edamame, mustard greens, and bean curd.

34 Oxford St., Boston; ordertaiwancafe.com, 617-426-8181

Double Chin, Chinatown

Try these modern spins on Chinese classics, like the Sriracha-honey chicken and kimcheesy waffle fries. Bubble tea, smoothies, sake, and beer are also available at this lime-colored cafe.

86 Harrison Ave, Boston, doublechinbos.com, 617-482-0682

Chilli Garden, Medford

This haven for Sichuan dishes has a menu packed with spice and smoke, the Globe wrote in 2006.

41 Riverside Ave.; chilligardenonline.com, 781-396-8488

Bernard’s, Chestnut Hill

Former Red Sox president Larry Lucchino told the Globe in 2012 that this upscale restaurant was “the best Chinese place in town in Chestnut Hill.”

57 Boylston St.; bernardschestnuthill.com; 617-738-3388

CK Shanghai, Wellesley

In 2005 the Globe called this restaurant a hub of “‘real’ Chinese cuisine” with particularly outstanding vegetable dishes.

15 Washington St.; ckshanghai.com, 781-237-7500

Taipei Gourmet, Lexington

Travel & Leisure once named this suburban spot one of the best Chinese restaurants in the United States, thanks to their classic dishes and more adventurous fare — think pig intestine casserole and turnip cakes.

211 Massachusetts Ave.; taipei-gourmet.com, 781-541-6999

Blossom Bar, Brookline

Located at Brookline Village’s Sichuan Garden, Blossom Bar comes from restauranteur Ran Duan, the force behind Sichuan Garden’s Baldwin Bar and Baldwin & Sons Trading Co. in Woburn. Try one of the restaurant’s classic tropical drinks like the Bocadillo Sour, made with Bacardi Carta Blanca, guava paste, lime, and mint.

295 Washington St, Brookline, blossombarbrookline.com, 617-734-1870

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.