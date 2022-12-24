‘The best Christmas present’ Lawrence pit bull missing for nearly a month found in Quincy

Haze, a 14-year-old pit bull made it home just in time for Christmas after he went missing in Lawrence last month and was found about 40 miles away in Quincy.

Jordian Maldonado, 32, of Lawrence, and his sister at Quincy Animal Shelter after reuniting with Maldonado's 14-year-old pit bull, Haze.

His journey began on Nov. 19, just before Thanksgiving, when his owner, Jordian Maldonado, let Haze and his other dog, Prada, out for a little exercise in the yard of his apartment complex.

It was about 6 a.m., and Maldonado had just got off work. It was dark and he couldn’t see that a fence gate had been left open, he said.

When he called the dogs to come back to him, only Prada returned.

“I’m calling his name and I don’t see him,” Maldonado, 32, said in a phone interview. “I drove around on the streets that were near me and I’m looking, calling, and nobody’s around.”

Later that day, 21-year-old Abby Gilmartin spotted a brown and white pit bull eating out of a trash can near her home in Quincy. He had no collar, so Gilmartin lured the hungry pup into her car with a few dog treats.

Gilmartin called animal control, as well as a local shelter, and brought Haze to her yard to give him food and water, she said.

After getting a call back from the Quincy Animal Shelter, she drove “super friendly dog,” whom she had been calling “Baby,” to the facility on East Squantum Street, she said.

“I actually left one of my dog’s blankets with him because Haze loved snuggling it,” Gilmartin said. “The staff were so friendly and helpful, but I was still really worried what would happen to him. I only knew him for a couple hours, but it was so hard leaving him.”

Haze was found Nov. 19 eating out of a trash can in Quincy, around 40 miles from where he got away, and was taken to a shelter, where he would soon be put up for adoption. Courtesy of Quincy Animal Shelter

The shelter’s director, Kit Burke, said Haze could not have gotten on his own to Quincy in a matter of hours.

“We suspect that someone basically stole him — picked him up, whether they thought he would be good for fighting or for breeding,” Burke said in a phone interview.

That night, back in Lawrence, Maldonado submitted a request for Haze to be featured on the Missing Dogs Massachusetts Facebook page.

“Haze is 14 yrs. / 60 lbs, White w/Brown patches... Please share to help get this older guy home!” the post said.

The dog spent 27 nights at the shelter, all while his owner was looking for him.

A volunteer for Missing Dogs Massachusetts, Jenny Scacca of Melrose, saw Haze’s photo on Facebook and was immediately struck by his cropped ears and brown spots, she said.

“I tend to remember certain dogs, so I was thinking about him the other day and looked at his posts. I was like ‘Oh, he still hasn’t been found?’ so I screenshotted the picture,” she said.

Meanwhile, Maldonado continued to search for Haze, whom he got as a pup in 2008. He put up flyers, contacted police and asked a local radio station to broadcast Haze’s description, he said.

“Nobody called,” Maldonado said. “It was pretty cold those nights that he went missing and I was thinking negative — he’s old. I thought he somehow got lost in the woods and froze to death. Every time I thought about that, I cried.”

Little did he know, Haze was safe in the shelter, where he had gotten a check-up by a veterinarian and had been put up for adoption, Burke said.

A couple had reached out to her, willing to take him. His new name was “Eeyore,” named after the “Winnie-the-Pooh” character.

On Dec. 15, Scacca saw Haze’s photo on the shelter’s Facebook page and immediately went to check the screenshot she had saved. It was a match.

Scacca told another volunteer, who reached out to Maldonado. He confirmed the photo was of Haze. The next day, he drove to the shelter to be reunited with his beloved dog.

“I was in shock — I couldn’t believe it,” Maldonado said. “I really thought I had said my last goodbye the day he left.”

When Maldonado arrived, Haze jumped right up on him and licked him furiously, all while wagging his tail. He took him home, where he’s now comfortably resting with, Prada.

“It was the best Christmas present,” he said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.