Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A red-throated loon at the Mount Williams Reservoir in North Adams, a Lapland longspur and 12 evening grosbeaks at Linear Park in Williamstown, 31 evening grosbeaks in Washington, two yellow-bellied sapsuckers in Pittsfield and a yellow-bellied sapsucker in Stockbridge.

“Most exceptional” last week were a Northern lapwing observed in flight over Plum Island, a Western grebe in Mashpee, a barnacle goose in Woburn, bohemian waxwings at several localities, a continuing Smith’s longspur in Hadley and a lingering MacGillivray’s warbler at McLaughlin Woods in Boston, according to the Mass Audubon.

Bristol County: A Eurasian wigeon at Cockeast Pond and a Barrow’s goldeneye at the Fort Phoenix State Reservation. At the Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust Ocean View Farm Reserve, a golden eagle, a late Eastern phoebe, a palm warbler and a dickcissel.

Cape Cod: “One of the highlights of the week,” a Western grebe at Attaquin Park, according to the Mass Audubon. A great egret in West Dennis, a late semipalmated plover at the Eugenia Fortes Beach, a prairie warbler at Seagull Beach and a grasshopper sparrow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Eastham. At Race Point Beach, a king eider, a great shearwater, 12 dovekies, 188 common murres, 1350 razorbills and 1400 black-legged kittiwakes.

Essex County: A “nice” seabird flight at Andrews Point in Rockport that included nine dovekies, 16 common murres, 1123 black-legged kittiwakes, a glaucous gull and a great shearwater, according to the Mass Audubon. A lingering redhead at the Cherry Hill Reservoir, a “remarkable” Northern lapwing in flight over Plum Island, a LeConte’s sparrow at Crane Beach and a continuing red-headed woodpecker at the Appleton Farms in Ipswich.

Franklin County: A yellow-bellied sapsucker in Deerfield, six black vultures in Shelburne Falls and five white-crowned sparrows on Hadley Road in Sunderland.

Hampden County: A Barrow’s goldeneye at the Fannie Stebbins Memorial Wildlife Refuge and a golden eagle elsewhere in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: A greater white-fronted goose near River Lodge Road in South Hadley and a continuing rare Smith’s longspur at the Honey Pot Road in Hadley.

Martha’s Vineyard: A late laughing gull at Menemsha, two common ravens at Chilmark and a clay-colored sparrow at Aquinnah.

Middlesex County: A barnacle goose and a continuing redhead at the Horn Pond in Woburn, a great cormorant and a red-throated loon at the Mystic Lakes, a snow goose and two American pipits at Nine Acre Corner in Concord, two cackling geese at the Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge and a bohemian waxwing at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge.

Nantucket: Six tree swallows at Madaket, a blue-winged teal and nine Northern shovelers at Miacomet Road.

Norfolk County: A glaucous gull, two Iceland gulls and two lesser black-backed gulls in Sharon, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Great Pond in Randolph, a snow goose and an Eurasian wigeon at the Cohasset Golf Club and three dovekies at Sandy Beach in Cohasset.

Plymouth County: In Plympton, three sandhill cranes and a common murre at the Shifting Lots Preserve. A palm warbler and six red crossbills near Ellisville Harbor State Park. And in Plymouth, a bohemian waxwing near the St. Bonaventure Catholic Church natural area and 10 red crossbills at the Indian Brook Conservation Area.

Suffolk County: “Several fancy birds this week,” according to the Mass Audubon, including three bohemian waxwings at the Belle Isle section of the Winthrop Cemetery, a MacGillivray’s warbler at McLaughlin Woods, five razorbills at Castle Island, a lesser black-backed gull at Deer Island and a yellow-breasted chat at Thompson Island.

Worcester County: Three Eastern meadowlarks and two sandhill cranes at the Dexter Drumlin Reservation, five Iceland gulls at the Wachusett Reservoir, nine black vultures in Blackstone, a great cormorant at Lake Whalom, a late tree swallow in Worcester and 16 evening grosbeaks in Royalston.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.