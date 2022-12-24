Globe Santa’s turn to say thank you

Anne Grossman remembers accompanying her grandfather into the city when she was a child, to drop off their Globe Santa donation in person.

For 67 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org .

“That first Christmas without him… It was a huge deal at the time to go into Boston,” she said. “I remember the woman who accepted the donation from me, and how she began to cry as she read my letter.”

Advertisement

Grossman has been a Globe Santa donor ever since, “in honor of my grandparents who used to donate in honor of their grandchildren,” in honor of the “beautiful holidays” they enjoyed together, and in recognition that “not everyone has these experiences.” Especially now.

“I’ve been a community social worker for the last 13 years and things have been extra challenging for people over the last 3 years,” she said.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Grossman married in November and instead of handing out favors at the reception, she asked wedding guests to donate “to an organization that holds a special place in my heart” — Globe Santa.

“In forever keeping their memories alive,” she wrote in the letter accompanying her own donation, “I again thank Globe Santa for everything that you do.”

Today is Globe Santa’s turn to thank all who made the 2022 holiday season possible.

For more than a half century, legions of supporters have donated more than $53 million so children in need might have something waiting for them “under the Christmas tree” — whether or not they have a tree, or celebrate another holiday. In 67 years of Globe Santa, 3 million children, in 1.3 million families have been beneficiaries.

Advertisement

Globe Santa’s donors are you. Giving in memory of loved ones or of holidays past. Giving because this is about children. Because you read a story, and it hit you a certain way. Because Globe Santa once gave to you.

Martin Swirko, a Manchester N.H. police detective, now retired, gives because “Globe Santa came through when I was a kid myself, and I wrote for help for my brother and sisters, during some very, very hard years back in the mid-’60s.

“I’ll never forget the first time the truck pulled up in front of our house, with multiple gifts for all of us,” he said. “I couldn’t believe someone not only read my letter but responded.”

Globe Santa donors have given this year in countless ways, with individual donations, organizing and attending fund-raisers, patronizing partners on Globe Santa days. Those partners included the Boston Bruins and The Sports Museum, Eataly Boston, The Rink at 401 Park, and Boston Public Market.

Media partners offered Globe Santa advertising space — NESN, HOT 96.9, NBC10, ArtsBoston/Box Tix. The Boch Center, Holiday Pops, the Boston Children’s Museum, the Massachusetts Convention Center and Visitors Bureau all provided signage promoting Globe Santa.

Ace Tickets donated $2 for every ticket sold in December. Boston Parks and Recreation hosted Globe Santa at their Winter Festival and the Mayor’s Tree Lighting. Printex donated printing. Jimmy Tingle shows gave a portion of their ticket sales. The Red Sox Foundation contributed an autographed bat to be auctioned off; the proceeds will go to Globe Santa. Chestnut Hill Realty named Globe Santa a “charity of the month” and sent in a check for $1,345.

Advertisement

The Salem Snowball Gala has been a Globe Santa benefit since 1995; this year’s check for $26,000 brought total donations to more than $291,000. For 10 years, Giggles, the comedy club in Saugus, has sponsored Globe Santa Comedy Night, headlined by Lenny Clarke and Dave Russo. Hampshire House’s Cheers for Children has given Globe Santa more than $521,000 since 1980, when Bull & Finch Pub bartenders collected their first $570 from patrons after reading a Globe Santa story.

The Bethesda Lodge of the International Order of the Odd Fellows gave $30,000 in 2022; total donations have topped $100,000. The Parkway Running Club of West Roxbury has donated a portion of the proceeds from Walters Run, a charity 5K, since 2004. The Medford chapter of the Kiwanis Club, longtime supporters, donated $5,000 this year. Union Oyster House owner Joseph A. Milano’s $5,000 check this year, brought his total donations to $266,000 over more than 50 years.

On Giving Tuesday this year, 918 donors gave $114,425, all in a day. Giving Tuesday donations since 2014 have totaled $547,748.

“We are consistently inspired by the generosity of this community,” said Linda Henry, chief executive of Boston Globe Media Partners and chair of the Boston Globe Foundation, which sponsors Globe Santa. “So many have made donations, enabling Globe Santa to deliver toys, games, and books to the nearly 30,000 children whose families need help this holiday season.”

Advertisement

Donations are still coming in, so it is too soon to tally the totals for 2022. Last year, more than 8,000 individual donors gave $1.7 million so that Globe Santa could deliver gifts this year.

If there is a lesson to be learned from all this, it is that a long-ago Harvard Business School study had it right. The study, published in the journal Science in 2008, found that regardless of income level, people who spend money on others are happier than those who spend more on themselves.

“It feels good to give back,” said Cheryl Wheeler, once a Globe Santa beneficiary, now a generous donor. “I imagine a young mother in the position my mother was in. I feel I have a personal obligation. Globe Santa will always be near to my heart.”









Ellen Bartlett can be reached at ellen.bartlett@globe.com.