Man shot and killed in Dorchester, police say

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated December 24, 2022, 28 minutes ago

A man who was shot and killed in Dorchester has been identified as Michael Collins, Jr., 18 of Dorchester, Boston police said Saturday.

Officers responded to Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road at 11:18 p.m. Friday after receiving a shot spotter activation and a radio call for a person shot, police said in a statement. When they arrived, they found Collins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced shortly before midnight, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Boston police homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

