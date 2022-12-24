Man shot and killed in Dorchester, police say

A man who was shot and killed in Dorchester has been identified as Michael Collins, Jr., 18 of Dorchester, Boston police said Saturday.

Officers responded to Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road at 11:18 p.m. Friday after receiving a shot spotter activation and a radio call for a person shot, police said in a statement. When they arrived, they found Collins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced shortly before midnight, police said.