Miracles and light

The holiday centers on a story of improbable survival more than 2,000 years old: The victory of the Maccabees over their oppressors, the rededication of their Temple in Jerusalem, the lighting of a holy lamp that should have burned out in a day, but instead, miraculously, lasted for eight.

BROOKLINE — We’ve come to the last days of the Festival of Lights, in the last days of an especially dark year.

Today, too many Jewish families carry more recent stories of improbable survival. Among those gathering to light candles this week are many who would not be here were it not for their parents’ or grandparents’ miraculous escapes from the Holocaust.

Eva and Henry Galler lived. And so their daughter, granddaughters, and great-granddaughters lit blue candles and said blessings together in a Brookline kitchen on Monday night.

“My grandparents were very aware that they carried on their shoulders the memories of their parents and siblings and friends who did not survive,” said Loren Galler Rabinowitz who, with her husband, Shahar Ziv , hosted the celebration. “They knew they were the last living link to a way of life that was nearly exterminated.”

And so the Gallers made it their mission to keep the light alive, to recount the horrors they had survived with anyone who would listen. With endless generosity and patience, they relived the worst moments of their lives, over and over for decades.

Eva Galler was in her mid-teens, the oldest of eight children, when the Nazis rounded up the Jews in her Polish town, Oleszyce, set their synagogues alight, and forced them into a ghetto. When they were ordered to the train station, everyone in the ghetto knew they were being taken to an extermination camp at Belzec. Her father urged his three oldest children to save themselves, pushing them through a narrow window from the moving train.

“But my little brother, the youngest, who was three years old, and he started to cry, ‘I want to live, too. I want to live, too,’” Eva told an interviewer. “And these words stayed with me the whole life. No matter how I tried to forget.”

German soldiers killed Eva’s brother and sister immediately, but somehow their bullets did not find her. She waited until she couldn’t hear the train anymore, then walked back to her old village, where terrified neighbors took pity on her. The blond, green-eyed 17-year-old survived the rest of the war by posing as a Catholic girl named Katrina.

She and Henry, who had been sweethearts before the war, found each other again, alike the only survivors in their extended families. They eventually settled in New Orleans, built a beautiful life, and were together for more than 70 years. Some of their many grandchildren were named for the brothers and sisters who perished.

The tallest candle in the menorah, called the shamash, or servant, is the one from which all of the other candles are lit. Survivors like Loren’s grandparents devoted their lives to that role, telling their painful stories in service to others, in the hopes of banishing from the world the darkness they’d known, one person at a time. Loren said her grandparents shared their tales of bravery, resilience, and hope with more than 500,000 schoolchildren over the decades.

“The stories they passed down to us were overwhelmingly positive,” recalled Loren. “They didn’t allow their experiences to crush them, but figured out how to move forward.”

We are losing our shamashim. Eva died in 2006, Henry in 2012. The youngest Holocaust survivors are now in their late 70s. Soon there will be no one left who saw what happened with their own eyes, who can say “I was there” to those who would erase history, or hope to repeat it.

It falls to the next generations to keep their light alive now, a mission that feels especially pressing in this moment, when Nazis and other haters seem bolder than they’ve been in a long time.

Loren, a gastroenterologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, threw herself into that mission, starting in 2011, when she was one of few Jewish contestants ever to go to the Miss America pageant. Her experiences forced her to reckon with her identity, and what she was going to do with it.

“There was a lot of online vitriol,” she said. “Some places I went, people had never met a Jewish person before. With a larger platform, I felt a very deep responsibility to continue the memories of our grandparents and pass those lessons forward.”

Loren, Shahar, and their parents had a living link to survivors: Loren recalled hearing her grandmother’s stories starting when she was very small, as they baked cookies together. Their children, Isabelle, 2, and newborn Madeline, wear the beautiful sweaters Eva knitted for Loren, but they will not have that same direct connection to the past.

For her girls, as for everyone she speaks to, Loren tries to convey what she sees as the essence of survivors’ stories, a message rooted in “hope and light and positivity … that we are all interconnected.” As she sees it, the way to prevent another cataclysm is to start small, building tolerance and love in our families and communities, one story at a time.

On Monday night, with the Hanukkah candles lit and the blessings said, came the moment little Isabelle had been waiting for. The descendants of the teenager who leapt from the death train joined hands and danced the hora, singing Hava Nagila — Let’s Rejoice. The toddler was giddy, jumping into the circle’s center, swinging high as the grown-ups lifted her off the ground.

Bursting with life and hope, she was pure joy.

