N.H. man suffers burns to hands and face after camper explodes, fire official says

A New Hampshire man suffered burns to his hands and face after his camper exploded while he was lighting a propane heater Saturday afternoon in South Hampton, , a fire official said.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment
The camper with engulfed in flames when firefighters responded to the scene on Hilldale Avenue at 3:59 p.m., South Hampton Assistant Fire Chief, Tyler Morrill, said.
The fire spread to some brush but was quickly extinguished, he said.
Firefighters from neighboring Amesbury, Mass. and East Kensington, Kensington and Newton, N.H. fire departments provided mutual aid to the department, Morrill said.
The camper was a total loss, Morrill said.
