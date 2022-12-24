NH trooper injured when cruiser struck by car driven by Mass. driver

The cruiser was struck from behind as the trooper sat inside the vehicle investigating another crash, State Police said in a press release.

A New Hampshire State Police trooper was injured Saturday when a Massachusetts driver allegedly crashed into a cruiser parked on an exit ramp on Interstate 93 north in Salem, officials said.

Emergency crews responded at 8:44 a.m. and took the trooper to Parkland Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, the statement said.

The driver, identified as Kylie Garcia, 21, of Methuen, was behind the wheel of a 2009 Mercedes C300 sedan when she allegedly struck the cruiser, according to State Police.

Speed, “existing road conditions,” and “failure to negotiate the curve of the ramp” were all factors in the crash, State Police said.

The statement did not say if Garcia is facing any charges.

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire State Police declined to provide additional details Saturday night.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at Timothy.R.Repucci@dos.nh.gov or (603)223-8836.

