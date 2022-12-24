One person dead, 4 taken to the hospital after Roxbury fire early on Christmas Eve

Firefighters rescued two people who were trapped inside, Burke said. A total of four people were treated for injuries and taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to a Boston EMS spokesperson. Details on their conditions were not immediately available Saturday.

The Boston Fire Department responded to 314 Warren St. early Saturday, the department said in a tweet posted at 4:43 a.m. The first crews on the scene discovered heavy fire showing on the second and third floors of the three-story brick building, Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke told reporters at the scene, according to video from WCVB-TV.

One person died , two others were rescued by firefighters , and four were taken to the hospital after a blaze broke out in a Roxbury residence early on the morning of Christmas Eve, officials said.

One person was killed in the blaze, Burke said. Their name was not released. All others inside the building escaped on their own, he said.

“It’s a very tragic event [and] it’s the day before Christmas,” Burke said. “The fire department and all our members give the deepest condolences to the family members and the victim. It’s a very sad day.”

The department reported in a tweet posted at 5 a.m. that the fire had been knocked down.

Firefighters faced a bitterly cold morning with temperatures dipping down to 10 degrees but Burke said this did not impact the water supply.

“The members were pretty cold, but they did the job and they had very hard conditions when they arrived,” Burke said. “The fire was going at a good clip and there were a lot of people in the building. They did a great job, they saved two lives, and I’m very proud of what they did here.”

Messages sent to the fire department and Boston EMS seeking more information were not immediately returned Saturday.

