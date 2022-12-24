Person taken to the hospital; firefighter injured after fire tears through home in Chicopee

A firefighter and two people were injured and three pets died after a fire tore through a home in Chicopee Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Firefighters responded to the home on Chicopee Street at 12:07 p.m., Chicopee fire said in a statement on Facebook. Fire was showing from the windows when firefighters arrived.
A person was rescued and taken to the hospital, Chicopee fire said. Fifteen people were displaced.
The Red Cross was notified, Chicopee fire said.
A firefighter was injured battling the blaze, the State fire marshal’s office said on Twitter.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Chicopee fire said.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.