Person taken to the hospital; firefighter injured after fire tears through home in Chicopee

A firefighter and two people were injured and three pets died after a fire tore through a home in Chicopee Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the home on Chicopee Street at 12:07 p.m., Chicopee fire said in a statement on Facebook. Fire was showing from the windows when firefighters arrived.

A person was rescued and taken to the hospital, Chicopee fire said. Fifteen people were displaced.