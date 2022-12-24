Power restored to most of Mass. after storm, but challenges remain

By Saturday evening, less than 6,000 customers were without power, down from as much as 70,000 at the height of the storm, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Utility crews worked around the clock to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses left in the dark and cold as the storm brought snow, rain and high winds to much of the state.

After a powerful winter storm moved out of Massachusetts, Saturday brought clear blue skies but bitter cold temperatures that are expected to continue through the Christmas holiday.

National Grid, the state’s largest utility, said crews were working to restore power to most customers by Saturday night.

In a statement, the company said it “. . . understands that no one wants to be without electricity, especially during a holiday weekend, and will continue to work around the clock until each customer has been reconnected.”

The impact of the storm nationwide was still evident Saturday. At Boston Logan International Airport, there were 288 reported delays and 70 cancellations, according to FlightAware, which tracks airport activity.

Despite better driving conditions, several traffic accidents were reported in Massachusetts on Saturday, according to local police departments.

A four-vehicle crash on Central Street in Wellesley was reported at 11:15 a.m. There were minor injuries reported, police said.

By late afternoon, Tewksbury police reported six motor vehicle crashes, including four at various locations on Main Street, the department said. Billerica police reported a motor vehicle crash on Route 3 South at 3:13 p.m. Saturday.

Elsewhere in New England, states continued to grapple with fallout from the storm.

In New Hampshire, more than 11,000 electric co-op customers remained without power as of 4:30 p.m. , according to the company’s website.

The state’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management urged people to drive with caution as many local roads were closed, due to downed trees.

“Never drive around a road closure as there could be live wires in the roadway,” director Robert Buxton said in the statement. “If your area is still without power, make sure to check in on neighbors, especially the elderly and those who may be vulnerable.”

Meanwhile, the weather for Christmas day is shaping up to be “bitterly cold”, according to the National Weather Service’s website. In a Saturday morning tweet, the agency said its Winter Weather Advisory “expanded to include Cape Cod”, and asked travelers to “exercise caution” in those areas this weekend.

Correspondent Jesus Marrero Suarez contributed to this report.





Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.