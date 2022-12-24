The DOJ’s criminal investigation of Jan. 6 should carefully scrutinize Trump’s rogue lawyers

John Eastman, lawyer and ringleader in the attempted coup plot, is explicitly named in the criminal referrals that accompanied the committee’s final report this week, and rightly so. Among his actions was drafting a document purporting to support the false notion that Pence was empowered to refuse to certify the election results, a key part of the unlawful plan. That wasn’t simply bad legal advice; it was “a coup in search of a legal theory,” as one federal judge put it in finding Eastman had likely “dishonestly conspired” to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election in Congress.

But it’s also important to hold responsible the coconspirators in Trump’s scheme, including the attorneys who helped to concoct and carry out the dangerous and antidemocratic plan and pressured others — from state officials to then Vice President Mike Pence — to join the effort.

The case the House Jan. 6 select committee laid out against Donald Trump for his attempt to illegally overturn the 2020 election and incite an insurrection at the US Capitol was clear, thorough, and persuasive, fully warranting the criminal referrals the body made to the Department of Justice to pursue his prosecution.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

But he is just one among many who must be held criminally and professionally accountable for their actions.

Advertisement

“Lawyers take an oath to uphold the law and the Constitution,” said Joanna Lydgate, a former Massachusetts chief deputy attorney general who now heads States United Democracy Center. The nonprofit is one of several groups representing the District of Columbia in a civil suit against members of the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, and other individuals who participated in the insurrection.

“We as lawyers take an oath to tell the truth,” Lydgate continued. “And the select committee’s work has established extensive evidence that all these folks — John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows — that they all worked together to try to overturn a free and fair election.”

Advertisement

Oath-sworn attorneys, whose very jobs require them to act as officers of the court, should know better than most the illegality of the scheme to deny election results, enlist phony electors, falsify paperwork, and pressure elected officials to falsely declare Trump the winner of the election. Those who participated in Trump’s Ellipse rally that day should have known that directing the mob of supporters — who Trump and others knew to be armed — to the Capitol was behavior that was not only dangerous but potentially criminal as well.

While Eastman was among the criminal referrals, the committee’s report singled out others — including Giuliani, Clark, and Chesebro — for DOJ investigation. Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to handle Jan. 6, does not need a criminal referral from the committee to follow where the facts and the law lead.

But the committee’s report provides fertile evidentiary fodder. It lays out how the plan to appoint fake electors was the brainchild of Chesebro, the Trump campaign legal adviser who detailed the plan in a series of documents referred to in the report as the “Chesebro Memos.” It contains e-mail evidence of Chesebro, Giuliani, and Eastman planning to use a false slate of electors to stop the certification of the election on Jan. 6 or at least cause enough confusion to throw the process into chaos.

Advertisement

When the criminal scheme proved too much even for some of the most loyal members of Trump’s campaign and legal teams, according to the report, these members of “Team Normal” were swiftly replaced with others willing to engage in the fraudulent plan. They included lawyers Jenna Ellis, Bernard Kerik, Boris Epshteyn, Katherine Friess, Christina Bobb, Sidney Powell, and Cleta Mitchell.

The report details how Clark went so far as to draft a letter to state officials falsely claiming election fraud that he asked then Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and other Justice Department officials to sign, which they refused.

These are just some of the details that provide criminal prosecutors a road map. But it also should be before every state bar licensing authority that licensed these attorneys to practice in the first place. Just as Trump should never hold office again, these rogue attorneys should never be able to represent clients or appear before a court again.

Reaching full accountability for the insurrection will involve a complex and time-consuming set of processes. And while the committee’s work and much of the nation’s attention is focused on Trump, his abettors must be brought to full justice as well.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.