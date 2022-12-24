The Jan. 6 insurrection





This Kangaroo Committee has demonstrated fully how the United States of America has become the Banana Republic of America. President Trump never, ever called for violence. Even if his objection of the election was harsh, his only connection to the riot was in calling for a peaceful, patriotic march. There is no evidence of him calling for violence, and so there will be no prosecution. But a committee like this has no standing whatsoever to act like a legal tribunal. Only in third-world dictatorships is this kind of grasp for power tolerated. (Richmond12)

Trump knew the crowd was armed. He sent an armed crowd to the Capitol. What do you suppose the weapons were for? (roudydowdy)

Referring the charges to the DOJ connects the dots and clarifies what all the evidence adds up to, in case people don’t put it altogether themselves. The problem I see extends beyond Trump supporters and the Republican Party. It’s about how the idea of prosecuting a former president of the United States has been turned into some sort of sacred cow. This seems to me similar to the popular characterization of the US Capitol as “sacred space.” We seem to have elevated our civil government into some kind of religious institution. I, perhaps wrongly, see the president more as a manager and our chief representative abroad, and less as a celebrity or as someone occupying a rank above his or her fellow citizens. I see the buildings in our nation’s capital as inspiring thoughtful respect and deserving of our respectful behavior, but I don’t see them as sacred. I think we need to make sure we have a space in our conceptualizations about the world for a civil government run by our fellow citizens who have skills and expertise beyond our own but may also still have flaws and engage in wrongful behavior that warrants accountability. It shouldn’t be the hoi polloi and the anointed — I don’t see that as what this country has been striving toward. Without that aura surrounding the highest office in the federal executive branch, that its occupants somehow become above the rest of us and above the law, I think it is much more likely that the DOJ will be able to figure out how the pieces fit together regarding Jan. 6, how, in objective terms, that picture squares with our laws, and whether to bring prosecutions. (Diana Moses)

This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, shows one of the criminal referrals of former president Donald Trump to the Justice Department, on Dec. 19. Associated Press





A series of indictments regarding election fraud, incitement to insurrection, stealing classified documents, tax evasion, and sundry other crimes seems inevitable. The only outcome worse than trying this terrible man — Trump, who failed to faithfully execute the laws — would be not trying him. And only guilty verdicts — by jury verdicts or allocutions in open court — will start the healing process in American political life. The Republican Party needs to begin an honest soul-searching as to why the GOP has elected twice in 50 years a domineering, needy personality who has brought the country to the brink to satisfy his own twisted goals. Many Americans knew what Trump was from the moment he descended the escalator in Trump Tower. Now the whole world knows — or reasonably should know! (jrb123)

If the DOJ does not follow through, pursue, and prosecute, this will just happen again. At this point, the GOP has no fear and no shame. And when it happens again, they might just pull it off — and that will be the end of the United States. (Mr. Creosote)

Whatever happens next, trial or not, I’m glad this House committee took the time and effort to bring knowledge of the events of Jan. 6 out in the open so the general public could have some understanding of what happened. (quasi)

“Never before in American history has an attorney general charged a former president with a crime.” Never before in American history has a president engaged in such felonious behavior. Richard Nixon was pardoned by Gerald Ford but should not have been. The DOJ must charge and prosecute Trump and the other insurrectionists. Our whole democratic system depends on it. (Joe Hill)

One can debate whether Trump’s actions rise to a punishable offense. You cannot debate that this was another angry mob looking for what they thought was justice and willing to do whatever it took to get a conviction. Hopefully this will end the made-for-TV dramas from the hollowed halls of Congress. It has been a national disgrace regardless of what side you fall on. (Rick1533)





Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, stormed the US Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. The executive summary of the House Jan. 6 committee’s report documents how Trump was repeatedly warned by those closest to him that claims he had lost his reelection due to fraud were false. But Trump continued to spread those lies. John Minchillo/Associated Press

Today doesn’t change anything for the DOJ. It surely knew this referral was coming for a long time. At this point, with Trump already a declared candidate, it doesn’t seem like the attorney general has any appetite to indict Trump. Do we really think there are any more facts for the DOJ to gather? (Stuck_On_the_T)

The rule that a sitting president cannot be charged with crimes is itself a huge problem. First of all, it’s not a law. It’s not even in our Constitution. Second, we didn’t have this rule for most our history. We seemed to do just fine without it. It’s ironic that it came into being after Watergate. Thirdly, no other democratic nation that I can identify has such a rule, and they seem to do just fine. I don’t understand the argument that not having this rule opens the president up to risks of prosecutions for political reasons, since the president appoints the attorney general (albeit with Congress’s approval). And again, I can’t find a single example of where this happened before the rule came into being. Maybe someone smarter than I am can tell me what I’m missing here. Because from where I sit, so long as we have this stupid rule (again not a law), we are sitting ducks for a repeat of the Trump years. Or much worse. Because what else is there to stop a crooked president? (pgerlings)

What happened on Jan. 6 was not an insurrection but a rally that turned into a riot. If this was a coup, then it was the first coup in history conducted by a leader with no support from the military, Justice Department, legislative leadership, his Cabinet or even his second in command. Trump’s words and actions since losing the election should be enough to deny him his party’s nomination, but to criminally charge a former president is only going to deepen this already divided nation. Expect the Republicans to return the favor. Ironically this is happening as Trump’s popularity in the GOP is sinking. A criminal trial will be viewed by many as political and may reignite Trump’s slumping public career. But perhaps that’s what the Democrats really want. (E Zola)

A well laid out position, thank you, but I think the “it really wasn’t so bad” argument fails to take into account the concern that if it wasn’t for a few honest people in authority in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, the White House, etc.and the election was overturned, we would be in a very bad state right now, almost hard to fathom. It would have taken only a few more Rudy Giulianis, Mike Flynns, and Jeffrey Clarks to destroy our country. Remember, 147 representatives, all in the losing party of course, voted against verification. Yes one way to see it is as a rally gone bad, but another is that we just barely survived and it may happen again, and if we don’t better protect our institutions, next time refusing to relinquish power could come from the left. (jangio)