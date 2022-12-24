Although both teams have fallen off of late, Celtics-Bucks on Christmas is still a big deal

The Celtics’ struggles have been well chronicled. They are 5-6 this month and are 30th in the NBA in field goal percentage and 29th in 3-point percentage. A once-historic offense has derailed quickly.

While the Celtics and Bucks are Nos. 1 and 2 in the East respectively, both are stumbling into this matchup at TD Garden, still trying to gain cohesion and attempt to break away from the rest of the pack.

What had been tabbed as a showdown between two Eastern Conference titans isn’t so much anymore as we reach Christmas Day.

The Celtics were able to gut out a 121-109 win at home Friday over the Minnesota Timberwolves. They won despite missing 33 of 46 3-point attempts.

A team that battered teams with the 3-point shot are scraping to make wide-open looks, and that is especially the case for Jayson Tatum. He is 7 for 25 from beyond the arc in his past three games and missed his first five looks against the Timberwolves before hitting his final shot.

Tatum still managed 30 points and said he and the team will need to do whatever is required offensively until shots start falling to make winning easier. Right now, it’s a grind.

“Shots are going to fall eventually but just figuring out ways throughout the regular season to win (is our goal),” Tatum said. “I think earlier in my career, (missing open shots) would have bothered me a little bit more whereas now I think just score in a variety of different ways, where I am conscious of maybe my shots aren’t falling the way I would like. I think I’ve gotten to a point where in the midst of a game I figure out a different way to impact, figure out a different way to score.”

The Celtics (23-10) still lead the Bucks (22-10) by a half-game despite their recent slump but the struggles of both teams have allowed teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Brooklyn Nets to gain ground and tighten the race.

Milwaukee is 7-5 this month but arrives Sunday on a two-game losing streak, having lost to the Cavaliers and Nets on the road. They were also blasted by 41 points by the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 15, and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo played in that game.

Antetokounmpo is again putting up MVP numbers (31.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists) but he’s already missed five games because of rest and his 3-point and free throw percentages are down. The Bucks win with Giannis, timely shooting, and defense. Milwaukee is in the bottom half of the NBA in shooting percentage and 3-point percentage.

Khris Middleton has missed 25 of the first 32 games after wrist surgery and his return has been bumpy at best. Middleton, who usually flourishes against the Celtics, is shooting 32.5 percent in seven games and 26.8 percent from the 3-point line. He missed the past four games with knee soreness and is unlikely to return against the Celtics.

Boston will welcome back big man Robert Williams, who missed Friday’s win with a non-COVID illness. Marcus Smart, who landed awkwardly on his left side chasing a loose ball Friday, is listed as probable with left hip inflammation. So the Celtics could be close to fully healthy as they have been all season, and it comes in the premier game on the premier day for the NBA.

This is the seventh consecutive year the Celtics have played on Christmas Day and they have been placed in the 5 p.m. time slot, the NBA’s marquee matchup. The significance of the game isn’t lost on the players, who relish the opportunity to be one of 10 teams playing on the holiday.

“We can focus on it now but we haven’t played well enough to look past a game toward Christmas, honestly,” Tatum said. “All the focus was on us and Minnesota and how we can be better. But Christmas Day is big, big for the NBA and fortunate enough for six years now playing on Christmas and I never take that for granted and I’m looking forward to it.”

While the game is expected to be entertaining and it will be fascinating to see how Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla decides to defend Antetokounmpo, there is no indication this game will decide anything in April. The Celtics lost their Christmas Day matchup to the Bucks in 2021 and eventually made the Finals.

But these two teams have clashed in recent years and this will be the first matchup with additions such as Malcolm Brogdon for the Celtics and a balanced Bucks team with six players averaging in double figures.

Each team has its weaknesses. The Celtics have had their offensive issues — overreliance on the 3-point shot and defensive rebounding troubles. The Bucks, meanwhile, are aging and health has been a major concern. Eight Bucks are aged 30 and over and their main offseason acquisition was 35-year-old Joe Ingles, who is just returning to the lineup after ACL surgery.

It should be an entertaining and intriguing game, but both clubs hope to be a much better product if they meet again in April. But this will be an opportunity for the Celtics to show they’re distancing themselves from their recent doldrums against a quality opponent on the league’s biggest holiday stage.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.